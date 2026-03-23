Kakao and Jeju Innovation Center have launched a joint open innovation program designed to support and accelerate startup growth, strengthening Jeju's role in South Korea's startup ecosystem.

Kakao and the Jeju Center for Creative Economy & Innovation have unveiled a new open innovation program, aiming to bolster the growth of startups and reinforce Jeju's position as a dynamic hub within South Korea’s entrepreneurial landscape. The launch was announced this week, drawing attention from both national and regional startup communities.

Program Overview and Objectives

The Kakao-Jeju Innovation Center Open Innovation Program is designed to provide promising startups with access to mentorship, funding, and Kakao’s expansive business network. According to the official program listing, selected startups will receive tailored support, including guidance from industry experts and the opportunity to collaborate directly with Kakao on real-world projects. The program particularly focuses on businesses in digital services, artificial intelligence, and sustainable technologies—sectors that align with both Kakao’s strategic interests and Jeju’s development priorities.

Jeju’s Expanding Startup Ecosystem

The Jeju Center for Creative Economy & Innovation has played a pivotal role in nurturing entrepreneurial activity on the island. Its acceleration programs have supported over 200 startups since inception, contributing to a growing ecosystem outside South Korea’s traditional tech hubs. Data from the K-Startup Statistics Dashboard shows Jeju’s share of national startup activity remains small but has increased steadily in recent years, with new government and corporate partnerships helping to drive this momentum.

Jeju’s startup survival rate after three years is above the national average, according to official government statistics

Sector focus includes tourism tech, green energy, AI, and smart mobility

The region has seen more than 12% annual growth in startup registrations over the past two years

Kakao’s Corporate Innovation Strategy

Kakao’s involvement reflects a broader corporate trend toward open innovation, where established firms collaborate with startups to accelerate product development and explore new markets. Kakao’s previous open innovation programs have resulted in several successful commercializations, with selected startups gaining partnerships or investment from Kakao itself. The company’s open innovation initiatives are seen as a key component of its long-term growth and digital transformation strategy.

Program Structure and Support

The official program details outline a competitive selection process, with applications open to early-stage and growth-phase startups across South Korea. Key benefits for participating startups include:

Mentorship from Kakao and Jeju Innovation Center executives

Access to workspace and technology resources on Jeju Island

Potential for pilot projects and proof-of-concept deployments with Kakao

Investor matching and opportunities for follow-on funding

According to the K-Startup official listing, the program will run for several months, culminating in a demo day where startups pitch to potential investors and corporate partners.

National Context and Forward Outlook

South Korea’s startup ecosystem has expanded rapidly, with over 13,000 startups and more than 700 venture capital deals recorded in 2023, according to Statista. Government-backed initiatives and increased corporate participation have helped diversify the geographic spread of entrepreneurial activity, with Jeju aiming to lead in sustainable innovation and tourism technology. The Kakao-Jeju partnership is expected to further strengthen these trends, offering startups both local support and national exposure.

As more established companies pursue open innovation and regional centers like Jeju double down on acceleration, South Korea’s startup scene is likely to see continued diversification and growth. Observers will be watching the outcomes of this year’s program as a barometer for the long-term impact of corporate-regional collaboration in Korea’s innovation economy.