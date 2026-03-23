Kakao and the Jeju Startup Center have launched a new open innovation initiative to boost South Korea’s deep-tech sector, focusing on startup growth and collaboration.

Kakao, a leading South Korean tech company, has announced a strategic partnership with the Jeju Startup Center to launch an open innovation program aimed at accelerating the growth of deep-tech startups. The initiative is designed to support promising ventures in advanced technology sectors, leveraging the strengths of both organizations to foster collaboration and scale innovation.

Open Innovation Program Targets Deep-Tech Growth

The collaboration between Kakao and Jeju Startup Center marks a significant push to advance South Korea’s deep-tech startup ecosystem. According to Chosunbiz, the new program will focus on discovering and nurturing startups specializing in fields such as artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, and other advanced technologies. Open innovation, a model that prioritizes partnership between established companies and startups, will be central to the initiative’s approach.

Kakao will provide access to its extensive technological resources, mentorship, and business networks. Meanwhile, the Jeju Startup Center will offer its expertise in supporting young companies through incubation, funding, and tailored business development programs. This partnership aims to bridge the gap between early-stage innovation and market-scale commercialization.

Strategic Focus on Ecosystem and Regional Development

The initiative comes at a time when South Korea is intensifying efforts to promote regional innovation and create sustainable growth engines outside its major metropolitan hubs. The Jeju Startup Center has played a key role in nurturing local entrepreneurs, offering venture support programs that include mentorship, funding opportunities, and network-building events.

By combining Kakao’s national influence with Jeju Startup Center’s regional expertise, the new program seeks to foster a more inclusive and competitive startup environment.

Startups accepted into the program will gain access to specialized resources, technical infrastructure, and opportunities for pilot projects with Kakao’s business units.

National Context: Deep-Tech Startup Support

The partnership aligns with broader government policies aimed at supporting deep-tech innovation. Data from K-Startup and Statistics Korea shows sustained growth in the number of deep-tech startups over recent years, reflecting increased policy support and investment in research-driven enterprises. Government reports highlight the importance of open innovation partnerships like the one between Kakao and Jeju Startup Center in translating technological breakthroughs into market-ready solutions.

Official records from Kakao’s open innovation program indicate a commitment to working with external partners to co-develop new products, access emerging technologies, and accelerate time-to-market for innovative solutions. The Jeju Startup Center’s track record includes supporting dozens of ventures each year, with a focus on high-potential fields such as smart mobility, clean energy, and digital healthcare.

Looking Ahead: Opportunities and Challenges

Industry observers note that open innovation models are increasingly critical for scaling deep-tech startups, which often face barriers in accessing capital, infrastructure, and commercialization expertise. The Kakao-Jeju Startup Center initiative is expected to help bridge these gaps by providing a robust platform for knowledge sharing and resource pooling.

As South Korea’s technology sector continues to evolve, collaborations between major corporations and regional innovation centers will likely play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s entrepreneurial landscape. The new partnership sets a precedent for future alliances aimed at transforming advanced research into impactful business ventures.

The coming months will reveal how effectively this program can identify and nurture the next wave of deep-tech leaders, potentially reinforcing South Korea’s position as a hub for innovation-driven growth.