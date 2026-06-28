Kalajdzic's last-second goal sends Austria through after 3-3 thriller

Kalajdzic struck in the 90+5th minute to flip Austria’s fate, turning a 3-3 draw into second place in Group J and sending Iran out.

Sasa Kalajdzic’s 90+5 equalizer forced a 3-3 draw with Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. Austria had led twice and still almost lost it. Marko Arnautovic opened the scoring in the 28th minute, only for Rafik Belghali to level before halftime in the 41st. Marcel Sabitzer restored Austria’s advantage in the 55th minute, but Riyad Mahrez answered for Algeria in the 60th to keep the match level.

The decisive swing came deep in stoppage time. Mahrez struck again in the 90+3 minute, a goal that would have sent Algeria through and knocked Austria out. Ralf Rangnick reacted by sending on Kalajdzic, and the substitute met Michael Gregoritsch’s headed pass to force the final equalizer. Austria and Algeria both advanced after the draw, with Austria pipping Algeria to the runners-up spot in Group J.

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The result gave Austria its first trip to the World Cup knockout stage since 1982. Algeria advanced as one of the eight best third-placed teams and reached the round of 32 for only the second time, matching its 2014 run.

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The bracket now sends Austria against Spain on July 2 at Los Angeles Stadium, while Algeria will meet Switzerland in Vancouver the same day. Mahrez was named Player of the Match and finished with 39 goals for Algeria.