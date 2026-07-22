Kalshi launches real-time midterms hub for election betting bets

Kalshi's new midterms hub pairs live betting odds with polling and news, as $200 million in wagers and legal fights test whether traders can outvote polls.

Kalshi launched a Midterms Hub that updates in real time, tying election betting odds to breaking news, debates and poll shifts as the platform expands its role in the 2026 cycle. The exchange said the hub combines prediction market odds, polling, news, fundraising and historical results in a 24/7 forecasting feed covering Senate, House and gubernatorial races.

The rollout puts Kalshi’s prices alongside traditional polling rather than behind it. Users can watch odds move as new survey results land or as campaign events break, a setup Kalshi says is meant to give a more current read on state and federal contests. The company has already offered markets on the 2028 Democratic presidential nominee and which party will win the U.S. House, extending event trading well beyond the midterms.

Kalshi has argued that prediction markets “cut through polarization” and show the “wisdom of the crowds” backed by real money. That claim is central to the company’s pitch: unlike polls, which sample voters at a point in time, its contracts put cash behind judgments on outcomes. The problem for that argument is that money has not eliminated uncertainty. NBC News said users had already traded nearly $200 million on midterm-related markets across Kalshi and Polymarket, spread across 1,408 markets, while recent primary races exposed limits in prediction markets’ ability to forecast election outcomes.

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The scrutiny is not only about accuracy. Kalshi says it is a Commodity Futures Trading Commission-regulated exchange offering event contracts, but a Washington state judge granted a preliminary injunction against the platform, saying it likely violates state gambling laws. That ruling keeps alive a core legal question: whether a market that lets users wager on elections is a financial product or a betting site with a regulatory veneer.

Ethical concerns have sharpened as well. In April 2026, Kalshi penalized three unnamed U.S. political candidates for betting on their own races, underscoring fears that insiders can use positions in the market to profit from information unavailable to ordinary traders. Better Markets had already argued in November 2024 that prediction markets did not nail the 2024 election, a warning that the new hub’s real-time odds may draw attention precisely because they are easy to watch, trade and distort.