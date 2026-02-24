Kalshi is giving NBA and college basketball fans a $10 bonus with new promo codes, valid for predictions on upcoming games. Learn how to claim your offer.

Kalshi, the regulated prediction market platform, has announced the availability of new $10 bonus promo codes for users interested in making predictions on NBA and college basketball games. The codes, highlighted in recent promotions by both AL.com and Syracuse.com, are designed to attract basketball fans ahead of tonight’s matchups and extend through February.

Promo Codes for NBA and College Basketball Predictions

Both AL.com and Syracuse.com report that Kalshi users can access a $10 bonus when signing up with special promo codes. The AL.com article mentions the code "ALCOM" as active for predictions placed on NBA and college basketball games, while Syracuse.com indicates the code "SYRACUSE" has been "upgraded" and remains valid for the same sports throughout February.

Promo code "ALCOM" is promoted for use on Kalshi for NBA and college basketball predictions, as per AL.com.

Promo code "SYRACUSE" offers an upgraded $10 bonus, according to Syracuse.com, and is valid through the end of February.

These offers give eligible users bonus funds to participate in prediction markets on upcoming basketball games, adding an extra incentive for both seasoned fans and newcomers to engage with Kalshi’s platform.

How Kalshi Prediction Markets Work

Kalshi operates as a regulated prediction market, where users can trade contracts based on the outcomes of real-world events, including sports games. For basketball, this could include predicting the winner of a particular game, the total points scored, or other game-related events. The platform is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), ensuring compliance with federal guidelines.

To participate, users can sign up, enter the appropriate promo code during registration or deposit, and use their bonus to buy or sell contracts on current basketball markets. Kalshi’s website offers a live dashboard of available markets, including NBA and NCAA matchups, with up-to-date trading volumes and contract prices available here.

Timing and Accessibility

According to both news sources, the promo codes are available immediately—AL.com emphasizes their use for "tonight’s" games, while Syracuse.com specifies the "SYRACUSE" code is valid throughout February. This timing aligns with a busy period in both the NBA and college basketball calendars, as teams jockey for playoff positioning and March Madness draws near.

Users are encouraged to check Kalshi’s terms and eligibility requirements, as bonus offers typically require account verification and may be limited to new users or those in eligible regions.

Analysis: What This Means for Basketball Fans

The simultaneous launch of multiple promo codes reflects Kalshi’s effort to increase engagement among basketball fans during a crucial part of the season. By offering accessible bonuses, Kalshi is looking to both attract new users and encourage existing participants to explore prediction markets for high-profile NBA and NCAA games. For fans, these promotions provide a low-risk way to try out the platform’s market mechanics and potentially profit from their basketball knowledge.

With the bonus codes valid through the end of February, fans have a window to experiment with Kalshi’s offerings as the basketball season heats up. For more details on current basketball markets, fans can visit Kalshi’s official market data page.

Looking Ahead

As competition intensifies in both the NBA and NCAA, and with March Madness on the horizon, Kalshi’s targeted promotions appear poised to boost user activity. Observers will be watching to see if the bonus-driven engagement translates to sustained interest in prediction markets for sports and beyond.