Kamada rescues Japan with late header in 2-2 World Cup draw

Daichi Kamada’s 89th-minute header completed Japan’s second comeback of the night and left the Netherlands stranded in a 2-2 Group F opener.

Japan twice clawed back from behind and left the Netherlands with only a point in a World Cup opener that hinged on late-game discipline as much as talent. Daichi Kamada’s 88th or 89th-minute header, depending on the feed, sealed a 2-2 draw at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after a second-half surge that produced all four goals.

Virgil van Dijk put the Netherlands ahead in the 50th minute, only for Keito Nakamura to level seven minutes later with a low finish. Crysencio Summerville restored the Dutch lead in the 64th minute and appeared to have put Ronald Koeman’s side on course for victory. Japan, however, stayed patient and kept forcing set-piece pressure until Koki Ogawa’s corner found Kamada, whose effort took a slight deflection before slipping past Bart Verbruggen.

AI-generated illustration

The result underlined why Japan arrived with a reputation for resilience despite arriving short-handed. Kaoru Mitoma, Wataru Endo and Takumi Minamino were among the notable absentees, yet Hajime Moriyasu’s side still answered every setback against a traditional European heavyweight. FIFA noted that Japan had already recovered after conceding first against Germany and Spain at Qatar 2022, and this was another reminder of that competitive edge.

Photo by Franco Monsalvo

For the Netherlands, the draw extended an unbeaten run to 16 matches in World Cup group play, but it also felt like an opportunity missed. The Oranje, ranked eighth and expected to lean on their blend of experience and youth, were twice in front and still left the pitch without the win that would have placed them early atop Group F. The match also carried a small slice of history: it was the first time the Netherlands had named a starting XI without any players from domestic clubs in a World Cup match.

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The game was played under the roof in Dallas before a crowd that was split nearly evenly between the two sides, matching the balance on the field. The opening 45 minutes produced little beyond tension, but the second half turned sharply as both teams traded blows and Japan, once again, showed the composure to recover when the match seemed to be moving away from it. The point left both sides on one point after the opening round, with the Netherlands next set to face Sweden in Houston and Japan due to meet Tunisia in Monterrey.