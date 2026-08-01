Kandi Burruss calls out Tamar Braxton after awkward Essence Fest encounter

Kandi Burruss said Tamar Braxton approached her “knowing we don't f*ck w/ each other” after an awkward Essence Fest photo moment with Monica went viral.

Kandi Burruss pushed back on Tamar Braxton after an awkward Essence Fest photo moment with Monica turned into another round of public drama. What began as a brief encounter at ESSENCE Festival of Culture’s Black Women in Music event quickly spread across Instagram and entertainment sites, where the same clip was recast as a feud, a snub and a possible reconciliation.

By July 7, 2026, Tamar Braxton had addressed the suspected side-eye shade and said she was choosing “love” over “ATL Mean Girls.” Kandi answered with a far less forgiving version of the exchange, saying Tamar was “just calling me a btch last Saturday” and that Tamar approached her “knowing we don't fck w/ each other.” The competing accounts turned a short festival interaction into a longer-running conversation about whether the tension was being resolved or simply repackaged for the camera.

The setting helped drive the reaction. The encounter took place at ESSENCE Festival, where Monica was also present, and the moment was repeatedly described online as an awkward exchange among the three women. That mattered because ESSENCE has long been part of Kandi Burruss’s orbit, including a 2025 mainstage conversation with Kandi Burruss-Tucker and KeKe Palmer and earlier cover coverage of Burruss herself.

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The larger business logic was visible almost immediately. TMZ, The Shade Room, Bossip, Yahoo Entertainment, theJasmineBRAND and Instagram all helped push the same basic moment into circulation, each clip and caption giving the interaction a new angle and a new audience. For reality-TV personalities, that cycle is the product: a split-second look, a few sharp words and a high-profile festival setting can keep names moving across feeds long after the room has emptied.

The result was less about one awkward greeting than about how public figures manage attention in 2026. Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton have both spent years in the reality-TV and music ecosystem, and Essence Fest gave them a stage where a brief exchange could become repeatable content, brand material and social media fuel in a matter of hours.