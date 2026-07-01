Kane fires England into World Cup last 16 after Congo comeback

Kane’s late brace turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 win in Atlanta and sent England into the World Cup last 16. The rescue again raised questions about how much the team is leaning on one man.

Harry Kane scored twice in Atlanta to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 win over the Republic of Congo and send England into the World Cup last 16. Brian Cipenga had put Congo DR ahead in the 7th minute, but Kane answered in the 75th and struck the winner in the 86th.

The result carried England into the Round of 16 for the third successive World Cup, and it set up a meeting with Mexico in the next phase. It also extended England’s unbeaten run under Thomas Tuchel to 11 competitive matches, a record that has been built as much on late interventions as on control for long spells.

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Kane’s finish carried heavier historical weight as well. The England captain moved to 11 World Cup goals for his country, strengthening his place as England’s all-time leading scorer in the tournament. On a night when England spent much of the match chasing the game, his second-half double was the difference between a routine advance and an elimination scare.

Congo DR resisted deep into the contest after Cipenga’s early goal and kept England under pressure until Kane found an equaliser with 15 minutes left. The pattern was familiar: England controlled enough of the ball to stay alive, but not enough to settle the match before the closing stages, leaving the comeback to one decisive figure.

Кирилл Венедиктов via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

That dependence is becoming hard to ignore ahead of tougher opposition. England have now survived another knockout hurdle through Kane’s finishing, but the margin for error will shrink against Mexico, where a slow start or another lapse in defensive stability could carry a heavier cost.