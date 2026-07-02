Kane warns England to brace for Mexico challenge at Azteca

Harry Kane warned England of Mexico’s “huge advantage” at the Azteca, where more than 80,000 home fans and Mexico City’s pressure await.

Harry Kane said England must be ready for Mexico’s “huge advantage” at the Estadio Azteca, where more than 80,000 home fans are expected for a World Cup round-of-16 tie that figures to test more than England’s football. The warning comes after Kane dragged England into the knockout stage with two second-half goals in a 2-1 comeback over DR Congo in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 1.

England will meet the joint-hosts on Monday, July 6, at 1:00 a.m. BST, with the match set for the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. England Football’s match centre has highlighted the fixture as a high-profile last-16 clash and pointed back to the teams’ recent history, including England’s 3-1 win over Mexico at Wembley in 2010 and a 1997 archive meeting.

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Kane’s point was not just about atmosphere. Mexico City’s pressure, the travel, and the weight of a stadium that can hold the noise of more than 80,000 supporters all make the venue a competitive factor in a knockout game. England escaped against Congo DR only because Kane recovered a match that had threatened to end in an upset, and the next assignment offers far less room for recovery.

The Azteca has long been treated as a distinct challenge by visiting teams because it combines a partisan crowd with a venue that can change the feel of a game before the first whistle. That matters for England because knockout football often turns on small edges, and Mexico will have the benefit of a home setting, historical familiarity and a stadium built to amplify both.

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For England, the task is straightforward and severe: carry the momentum from Kane’s rescue act in Atlanta into one of the tournament’s most intimidating settings, stay faithful to their own style, and survive an environment designed to lift Mexico and unsettle everyone else.