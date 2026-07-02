Kane's late brace lifts England past DR Congo into round of 16

Harry Kane dragged England back from a 1-0 deficit with goals in the 75th and 86th minutes, but the rescue also underlined how heavily the team leans on one man.

Harry Kane carried England out of trouble again, scoring twice late in a 2-1 comeback over DR Congo in Atlanta and sending England into the World Cup round of 16 for the third straight tournament. Brian Cipenga had put DR Congo ahead in the seventh minute, and England spent most of the match working against a compact defense before Kane broke it open in the 75th and 86th minutes.

The result gave England another high-stakes escape, but it also sharpened the question hanging over Thomas Tuchel’s side: how deep can a team go when the same player keeps deciding the biggest nights? Kane’s brace lifted his World Cup total to 11 goals, moving him past Pelé on FIFA’s all-time tournament scoring list and reinforcing his place as England’s defining scorer in this competition. England have now gone unbeaten in 11 competitive fixtures under Tuchel, and the manager pointed to the team’s energy and spirit in powering the second-half turnaround.

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For England, the numbers are as telling as the result. Kane’s first goal came after 75 minutes of pressure, and his second arrived 11 minutes later, turning a deficit into a knockout-stage win in a matter of moments. The performance also kept England on course in a tournament where margins tighten quickly and where reliance on one striker can be both a strength and a strategic vulnerability. If Kane remains the decisive outlet, England will keep carrying a dangerous edge. If opponents can isolate him, the rest of the attack will have to supply more than support.

England’s reward is a round of 16 meeting with Mexico in Mexico City on July 5. The draw will ask the same underlying question in a sharper form, because the knockout phase leaves less room for late recovery and even less tolerance for prolonged spells of sterile possession. England’s defense held after the early setback, and the comeback showed resilience, but the side still needed its captain to rescue it from a match that had been slipping away.

Кирилл Венедиктов via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The other tournament storyline in the United States added to the day’s tension. The U.S. Men’s National Team was in a round of 32 knockout match in Santa Clara, California, after finishing first in Group D, another reminder that the bracket is now unforgiving for every contender.