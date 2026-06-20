Kansas City teen beats rare kidney cancer, graduates four years later

A Kansas City teen with a rare Stage 4 kidney cancer was told he had eight months to live. Four years later, his surgeon flew in for his graduation, keeping a promise that helped him fight on.

A promise from a surgeon became part of Dylan Mwaniki’s treatment plan as much as the chemotherapy did. When the Kansas City teen was diagnosed at 14 with Stage 4 kidney cancer and told his odds were slim, Dr. Mary Austin told him she would be at his graduation if he made it that far, and his family says that commitment helped keep him fighting.

Dylan’s diagnosis came in May 2022, just after he finished eighth grade. The cancer was identified as renal medullary carcinoma, a rare and aggressive kidney cancer that MD Anderson says is usually found in younger Black people in the United States. The National Cancer Institute says the disease is very rare, grows quickly and can spread to other parts of the body. Later reporting said doctors gave Dylan just eight months to live.

His care centered on Austin, then a pediatric surgical oncologist at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, one of the few places in the country with experience treating renal medullary carcinoma. Over the course of treatment, Dylan underwent 52 weeks of chemotherapy and additional surgeries. His parents, Luci and Paul Mwaniki, often added an extra day to hospital trips so the family could spend time with Austin outside the hospital, a reflection of how deeply the relationship extended beyond routine care.

The bond grew into something Dylan’s family described as life-changing. Dylan called Austin his “second mom,” and his parents said she checked on him like a mother would. Austin later moved to Seattle Children’s Hospital, but the promise held. Dylan was declared cancer-free in September 2024 and gradually returned to school and soccer as he worked toward the finish line that once seemed out of reach.

On May 17, 2026, Dylan graduated from Kansas City Christian School, and Austin made good on her word. She flew from Washington state back to Kansas City after rearranging her surgical schedule and working overnight so she could be there. The reunion, captured on video and posted by family friend Kevin LaBranche, spread quickly online, but the heart of the story remained simple: a long shot became a graduation because medical care, family support and a steadfast promise helped carry Dylan through.

For Luci Mwaniki, the lesson was plain. “Be kind,” she said.