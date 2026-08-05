Kansas voters weigh governor race and court election amendment

Kansas voters chose governor nominees and weighed a court amendment that would elect justices, with Laura Kelly term-limited and Ty Masterson Trump-backed.

Kansas voters chose nominees for governor and a U.S. Senate seat on Aug. 4 while also deciding whether Kansas Supreme Court justices should be elected instead of appointed. The governor’s race was wide open because two-term Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is barred by term limits, and Republican State Senate President Ty Masterson entered the contest with Donald Trump’s endorsement.

The constitutional amendment would replace the current appointment system with elected six-year terms for the court’s seven justices if approved. Republicans advanced the proposal after repeated clashes over the appointed court’s support of abortion rights, putting judicial selection and abortion politics on the same ballot.

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Three Democrats and seven Republicans were vying to replace Kelly, making the governor’s primary one of the most crowded and closely watched races in the state. More than 1,797 positions were on the 2026 Kansas ballot statewide, ranging from U.S. Senate to district magistrate judge posts, but the governor’s contest and the court amendment carried the strongest statewide and national signal.

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The campaign calendar was set well before voting began. Candidate filing for the primary and general election closed at noon on June 1, 2026, and Kansas Secretary of State guidance said voter registration closed 21 days before an election. For the Aug. 4 primary, July 14 at 5 p.m. was the last day to register.

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Kansas officials also have official 2022 primary vote totals and 2024 turnout estimate materials on record, giving analysts a baseline for comparing participation in this year’s open-seat governor race and the court fight. As returns were followed across Kansas and national newsrooms, the ballot offered a direct test of how much power Trump’s endorsement, abortion politics and an open governorship still held in a state that can expose wider Republican and Democratic strengths heading toward November.