Kanye West Loses Copyright Case Over 'Hurricane' Sample

A federal jury rules against Kanye West for using an uncleared sample in his hit song 'Hurricane,' raising fresh questions about copyright in hip-hop.

Kanye West has lost a high-profile copyright trial over the use of an uncleared sample in his Grammy-winning track ‘Hurricane’, marking a significant moment in the ongoing debate over sampling in hip-hop and the music industry’s approach to intellectual property.

Jury Finds West Liable for Copyright Infringement

The verdict, delivered this week in federal court, found that West, also known as Ye, infringed on the copyright of a lesser-known artist by incorporating a sample into ‘Hurricane’ without proper clearance or licensing. The case drew national attention, not only due to West’s celebrity status but also because of the industry-wide implications for sampling—a foundational element of hip-hop production.

‘Hurricane’ is featured on West’s 2021 album Donda, which has been certified platinum by the RIAA.

is featured on West’s 2021 album Donda, which has been certified platinum by the RIAA. The sample in question was identified by musicologists and confirmed via WhoSampled’s analysis of 'Hurricane' as a vocal loop from an obscure 1970s soul track.

Court documents revealed that West’s team did not secure licensing from the original copyright holder, a fact corroborated by filings in the U.S. Copyright Office public records.

Details of the Trial and Testimony

During the trial, West took the stand to defend his creative process, reportedly making a reference to his 2011 hit ‘N****s in Paris’ in what Rolling Stone described as a moment of levity. However, the jury focused on the legal requirements for sample clearance, rather than West’s celebrity or intent. Legal experts and outlets like Music Law Updates noted the case as emblematic of the increasing number of copyright suits targeting high-profile artists over unlicensed samples.

Industry Impact and Legal Context

Sampling has been a cornerstone of hip-hop since its inception, but the legal landscape has grown more complex in recent decades. As outlined in the SoundExchange explainer on copyright basics, legal use of samples typically requires both publishing and master recording rights to be cleared. Failure to do so can result in lawsuits, as seen in numerous recent cases tracked by the Billboard copyright lawsuits database.

Music legal analysts suggest the verdict could set a stronger precedent for rights holders, making it riskier for artists—even those at West's level—to bypass proper clearance procedures. The outcome may also embolden more copyright holders to pursue litigation over uncleared samples in the future.

What Comes Next for West and the Industry

West’s loss in court could have financial consequences, including statutory damages and possible injunctions on the distribution of ‘Hurricane’. Industry observers are watching closely to see if the ruling prompts changes in how major artists and record labels approach sample clearance and intellectual property rights.

For hip-hop producers and fans, the case is a stark reminder of the tension between creative innovation and legal compliance. As the music industry continues to grapple with evolving copyright standards, this verdict highlights the importance of understanding and navigating the complex ecosystem of rights and royalties in music creation.