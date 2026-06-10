Karmelo Anthony convicted in Texas stabbing as U.S. strikes Iran

Karmelo Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in a Texas stabbing case as Washington launched new strikes on Iran, pairing a local killing with fears of wider war.

A Texas murder conviction and new U.S. strikes on Iran landed together at the top of the evening news because both stories carried the same underlying message: danger feels immediate whether it is unfolding in a school stadium or at the edge of a regional war. In Collin County, Karmelo Anthony, 19, was found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Austin Metcalf and sentenced to 35 years in prison. At the same time, the United States was responding militarily after President Donald Trump said Iran had shot down a U.S. Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.

The Anthony case had already become one of the most closely watched criminal trials in North Texas. Jury selection began June 1 in Collin County, and the case drew national attention because Anthony claimed self-defense while prosecutors called the killing murder. Metcalf was killed during a Frisco Independent School District track meet on April 2, 2025, after an argument over seating in the stands escalated, according to police. Prosecutors described the stabbing as “senseless” and “plain and simple murder,” while the defense argued that Anthony was protecting himself.

By the time the jury returned its verdict on June 9, the case had also become a flashpoint for controversy, racial tension and threats. The Next Generation Action Network criticized the jury selection process and said no Black jurors were selected from the pool. Roughly 500 prospective jurors were narrowed to 12 jurors and six alternates in Collin County, underscoring how much attention the trial carried far beyond the courthouse. The result was not just a local verdict; it was a reminder of how quickly youth violence can become a national story when it intersects with questions of race, fairness and public safety.

The Iran strikes carried a different kind of urgency, but one that was just as immediate. U.S. Central Command described the action as a proportional, self-defense response after the helicopter incident near the Strait of Hormuz. The two crew members aboard were rescued and were reported safe and uninjured. Trump said a deal with Iran could still be reached in the coming days, even as he signaled that the American response should be “very strong, very powerful.” That combination of military action and open diplomatic possibility made the escalation more precarious, not less.

Taken together, the two lead stories showed the day’s competing definitions of urgency. One was about a teenager’s killing in Texas and the demand for accountability in a local court. The other was about whether a limited strike could stay limited, or whether it might become the opening chapter of a broader conflict in the Middle East.