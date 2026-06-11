Karmelo Anthony stabbing case becomes racial flashpoint in Texas

A tent-side argument at a Frisco track meet ended with Austin Metcalf’s death and Karmelo Anthony’s 35-year sentence, turning a local murder case into a racial flashpoint.

A dispute over seating under a stadium tent at a Frisco ISD track meet turned into a murder case that spread far beyond the Dallas suburbs. Karmelo Anthony, who was 17 at the time and 19 at sentencing, was convicted of killing Austin Metcalf, a 17-year-old Memorial High School student-athlete, after a stabbing that quickly became a national argument over race, justice and social media-driven outrage.

The confrontation unfolded on April 2, 2025, at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Anthony attended Centennial High School. Metcalf attended Memorial High School. According to the case timeline, the two teenagers did not know each other before the confrontation, and the dispute began in the stands under a tent before it escalated. Police said the stabbing happened during an argument and involved a pocketknife. Anthony was charged with first-degree murder.

As the case moved through Collin County court, it drew intense attention for allegations of racial tension and threats tied to the proceedings. Anthony’s defense argued self-defense. Prosecutors described the killing as “senseless” and “plain and simple murder.” Court officials banned cameras and limited electronics to keep the high-profile trial orderly, while Fox 4 reported that no Black jurors were selected. The racial makeup of the jury became part of the public debate, as Anthony’s family and supporters raised concerns about fairness.

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The case reached its most consequential turn on June 9, 2026, when a Collin County jury found Anthony guilty of murder and sentenced him to 35 years in prison. Anthony faced up to life in prison. After the verdict, Metcalf’s parents and his twin brother gave emotional victim-impact statements in court. Meghan Metcalf said, “For journalists, activists, this is a story. For our family, this is our reality.” Jeff Metcalf told the court that his son’s death destroyed the person he used to be.

The reaction was immediate and split along familiar fault lines, with some treating the verdict as accountability and others seeing the case through the lens of race and representation. Anthony’s side plans to appeal the conviction. What began as a teen altercation in a stadium bleacher line ended as a case that exposed how quickly a local criminal proceeding can be recast by online commentary, activist framing and partisan amplification into a national racial flashpoint.