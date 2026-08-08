KATSEYE faces another hiatus as Sophia Laforteza steps back again

Sophia Laforteza has stepped back from KATSEYE promotions again, deepening pressure on a global pop project built for nonstop momentum.

KATSEYE’s rollout hit another pause as leader Sophia Laforteza stepped back from promotional activities to focus on her mental health and wellness. The break is temporary, but it lands at a sensitive moment for a group whose brand depends on synchronized releases, live appearances and constant visibility.

The timing makes the setback harder to absorb. Sophia’s hiatus came less than six months after Manon Bannerman also announced a break, turning what might have been a routine scheduling disruption into a second test of the group’s stability this year. Sophia herself told fans, “Making this decision wasn't easy, but I'm learning that health has to come first,” and E! News said she described the move as something that “truly breaks” her heart.

KATSEYE was built for global scale from the start. HYBE and Geffen Records formed the group after more than 120,000 submissions were narrowed to 20 contestants for The Debut: Dream Academy, and the six-member lineup was finalized in November 2023. That structure created a polished international launch, but it also made every member change more visible, because the project’s identity rests on a tightly managed six-person image rather than a loose, slow-developing band dynamic.

The interruption arrives just as KATSEYE was moving through an active promotional cycle. The group had performed at Governors Ball Music Festival in New York on June 5, and it was scheduled to release its first EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong), on Aug. 16. That places Sophia’s pause inside a key marketing window, forcing label and management plans to adapt around a release that depends on coordinated publicity, appearances and fan engagement.

The broader pressure point is clear: a heavily branded international act can absorb a single absence, but repeated hiatuses expose how fragile the model can be when young performers are expected to sustain momentum across continents, platforms and time zones. For fans, the concern is not only missing one member onstage, but whether the pace of a global debut has outstripped the people carrying it. For HYBE and Geffen, the question is whether the project can protect the members without losing the momentum that made KATSEYE a flagship bet in the first place.