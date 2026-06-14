Katy Perry kisses Justin Trudeau after World Cup opening ceremony appearance

Katy Perry kissed Justin Trudeau at SoFi Stadium after he skipped Canada’s opener for her performance. The public display turned a private romance into a national optics story.

Justin Trudeau turned a World Cup opening-night celebrity moment into a political image story, showing up at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, to watch Katy Perry headline the ceremony before the United States vs. Paraguay match. Cameras caught Perry running off stage to greet the former Canadian leader with a kiss, a display that instantly linked one of Canada’s most recognizable political figures to one of pop music’s biggest names.

The timing mattered. Trudeau had skipped Canada’s opening World Cup game in Toronto, where the Canada men’s national soccer team drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina to earn its first ever point in the tournament. After criticism over his absence, Trudeau answered with a line that framed the decision as personal rather than political: “Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call.”

The episode landed because Trudeau is not simply a private citizen trying to live quietly after office. In Canada, former prime ministers remain public symbols, and every appearance becomes a test of how they manage post-office identity. At a major international sporting event, and with Perry performing on a global stage, the optics were impossible to miss: Trudeau was not just attending as a fan, but as part of a relationship now being staged in full public view.

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That public view had been building for months. Trudeau and Perry made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 8, 2026, appearing together at the premiere of Perry’s concert film. The pair smiled and canoodled for cameras, and Perry later gushed about Trudeau as the relationship moved from speculation to confirmation.

Their courtship had been the subject of intense attention since summer 2025, when they were first spotted together in Montreal. In July 2025, they were seen dining at Le Violon and later walking in Mount Royal Park, sightings that quickly spread through Canadian political and entertainment circles. Danny Smiles, whose restaurant hosted the dinner, said the surprise date caught him off guard.

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The couple’s public arc had already included a more formal appearance in January 2026 at Davos, where Trudeau delivered a speech on soft power and Perry watched from the front row. By the time Perry stepped off the World Cup stage to kiss Trudeau, the relationship had become more than celebrity chatter. It had become a live example of how former national leaders now curate their after-office image in real time, with sports, culture and politics all colliding in one very public frame.