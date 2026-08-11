Kayla McBride sets WNBA 3-point record in Lynx win over Wings

Kayla McBride hit a WNBA-record 10 3-pointers and scored 43 points as Minnesota beat Dallas 103-90, extending a blistering stretch from beyond the arc.

Kayla McBride hit a WNBA-record 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 43 points as the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 103-90 at Target Center in Minneapolis. The performance came Sunday, Aug. 9, and pushed Minnesota to 27-7 while Dallas fell to 19-14.

McBride went 10-for-14 from three-point range, according to the league’s highlight description, and the WNBA described her as the first player in league history to make 10 or more 3-pointers in a single game. The scoring burst gave Minnesota a lead Dallas could never fully erase, even as the Wings continued to produce offense of their own.

The game landed in the middle of the WNBA’s 30th season and during Rivals Week, a setting that made the record feel even bigger than a single box score. It also fit the direction the league has been moving in: more space, more perimeter shooting and more players able to punish defenses from deep. McBride’s night was not a lone outburst so much as a sharp example of how a modern WNBA offense can bend around one elite shooter.

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The performance was part of a remarkable stretch for McBride. On Aug. 2, she had already knocked down eight 3-pointers in a road win over the Las Vegas Aces, showing the same kind of range that carried into the Dallas game. By the time she finished with 43 against the Wings, the record had turned into something larger than a hot hand. It was a new standard for single-game shooting.

McBride summed up the moment with a simple line: “I love this game.” Minnesota left with a win, Dallas left with the burden of being part of the night when the WNBA 3-point ceiling rose again.