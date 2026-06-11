KB Kookmin Bank issues South Korea’s first blockchain-powered digital bond

KB Kookmin Bank raised $100 million in South Korea’s first blockchain-powered digital bond, a two-year deal settled through HSBC Orion in Hong Kong.

KB Kookmin Bank has turned a blockchain proof point into a real capital-raising exercise, issuing a $100 million digital bond that South Korea’s market has not seen before from a domestic lender. The two-year, U.S.-dollar-denominated bond was sold via private placement in Hong Kong on June 10 and arranged solely by HSBC.

What makes the transaction notable is not the label attached to it, but the mechanics behind it. KB Kookmin said the bond used blockchain across the full life cycle of the deal, from issuance and registration to trading and settlement. In practical terms, that is the part banks care about: fewer manual steps, faster processing, and a cleaner record of ownership and transfers than in a conventional bond issue.

The bank said the structure should shorten settlement times and improve operational efficiency. It also gives KB Kookmin hands-on experience with tokenized fundraising at a time when large financial groups are trying to make digital assets useful for mainstream finance, not just crypto speculation. One report said the bond was priced at SOFR plus 0.4 percentage points, underscoring that this was still a plain-vanilla credit product wrapped in newer market plumbing.

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HSBC executed the deal through HSBC Orion, its digital assets platform, which handled issuance and settlement. HSBC has said Orion also powered the world’s largest digital bond issuance to date, a HK$10 billion Hong Kong government digital green bond offering in February 2025. That history matters because it shows digital bond infrastructure is moving beyond experiments and into repeatable market use, especially in Hong Kong.

For KB Financial Group, the parent of KB Kookmin Bank, the bond fits a broader push into digital asset infrastructure. The group said in May 2026 that it completed a proof of concept for a won-based stablecoin covering payments, settlement and deposits, with one remittance test to a bank account in Vietnam completed in about three minutes. That test involved KG Inicis, Kaia and OpenAsset, and it suggests the group is testing whether tokenization can do more than speed up one bond issue.

Source: wimg.sedaily.com

The larger significance is regional. Hong Kong has become a preferred venue for digital-bond experimentation, while South Korean financial institutions are positioning themselves for expected domestic digital-asset regulation later in 2026. For KB Kookmin, the deal is still a controlled first step, but it shows blockchain is starting to matter in the part of finance that counts most: how fast money moves, how clearly it is tracked, and how cheaply it can be issued.