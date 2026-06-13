Keke Palmer and Sean Evans spotted on NYC date amid rumors

Keke Palmer and Sean Evans were seen on a cozy Brooklyn date at Lucali, reigniting speculation tied to their viral 2025 on-camera kiss.

Keke Palmer and Sean Evans were seen chatting over a cozy date night at Lucali, the Brooklyn Italian restaurant, putting fresh fuel behind a romance narrative that has followed the pair for months. The sighting in New York City on Friday, June 12, 2026, quickly became part of a larger cycle that turns celebrity chemistry, restaurant outings and brief camera moments into full-blown public speculation.

The fascination says as much about the modern celebrity economy as it does about Palmer and Evans. A single dinner can now become a headline, a clip can become a storyline, and a storyline can be endlessly recycled across interviews, fan accounts and social platforms. In that ecosystem, relationships are not only observed but packaged, with each glance and gesture turned into content for an audience primed to read meaning into every appearance.

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The renewed attention traces back to Palmer’s September 2025 appearance on Hot Ones, where she kissed Evans during the interview and set off a wave of dating rumors. Evans had already been a familiar face to fans of internet-first celebrity conversation after appearing on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date in 2023, a format built around awkward humor, flirtation and the kind of chemistry that can easily be mistaken for something more. Palmer, meanwhile, has continued to reference Evans on her own podcasting platform in recent months, keeping the conversation alive long after the episode aired.

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto

Palmer’s personal life has also remained publicly visible. She began dating Darius Jackson in 2021, gave birth to their son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson, on February 25, 2023, and the couple’s split became public later that year. Her history of being scrutinized in public relationships has made any new link especially easy for fans to latch onto, particularly when it involves another high-profile figure already wired into viral entertainment culture.

Cropped from U.S. Air Force photo by Dave Bowers via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Evans, as the host and co-creator of Hot Ones, has helped build one of the most recognizable interview franchises on the platform. The show says it has more than 14.5 million subscribers and releases new episodes Thursdays at 11 a.m. ET, a scale that makes even a single kiss or dinner sighting feel like part of a much larger pop-culture machine. For Palmer and Evans, the latest Brooklyn dinner did not settle the rumors. It gave them a fresh round of oxygen.