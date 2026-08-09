Ken Kesey’s Furthur bus returns to San Francisco after restoration

The original Furthur bus will roll into San Francisco on a flatbed before going on display Sept. 5 in Golden Gate Park. Its return revives a 1964 counterculture symbol that has been in restoration for years.

The original Furthur bus will roll into San Francisco on a flatbed and go on display Sept. 5 as part of Forever Grateful, Golden Gate Park. The bus is set to become the centerpiece of a gallery in Golden Gate Park, bringing back to the city the most famous vehicle in Ken Kesey’s Merry Pranksters mythology.

Kesey bought the bus in 1964, and the first legendary trip began on June 14, 1964, at about 3 p.m. That journey helped turn Furthur into a shorthand for the 1960s counterculture, especially after Tom Wolfe’s 1968 book The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test carried the story to a wider audience. A University of Virginia resource on Kesey and the Merry Pranksters notes that “You’re either on the bus, or you’re off the bus” became the movement’s defining metaphor.

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The bus’s return also lands after years of restoration talk. A 2006 Denver Post report said Kesey’s bus was being restored, and a 2014 SFGATE article described the original Furthur bus as being on a new trip to restoration. Hemmings has called it the “proto-hippie bus” and said it was headed for restoration, while the Furthur Down the Road Foundation has continued a preservation effort around the vehicle and its mythology.

The revival has not been limited to static display. In 2015, a documentary trailer for Going Furthur said Zane Kesey took Furthur back on the road for its longest running tour in history, covering over 15,000 miles in 75 days. That run moved the bus through music festivals, community events, tribal gatherings and national landmarks, a reminder that the artifact still carries a living audience, not just a museum one.

Source: Joe Mabel via Openverse (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Its return to San Francisco will test what that audience wants from the Furthur myth now. The bus once stood for a restless, communal idea of American freedom, but its reappearance in a curated show also reflects how the country keeps recycling countercultural symbols when political distrust and cultural nostalgia rise together. Whether the bus arrives as a revived movement or a carefully preserved memory, the flatbed trip into Golden Gate Park will make that question visible again.