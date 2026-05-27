Ken Paxton Unseats John Cornyn in Texas GOP Senate Runoff

Ken Paxton prevailed over incumbent John Cornyn in the Texas Republican U.S. Senate primary runoff, setting up a high-profile race for November.

Ken Paxton has emerged victorious over longtime incumbent John Cornyn in the Republican primary runoff for the U.S. Senate seat from Texas, according to results reported by KHOU and the Associated Press. Paxton’s win marks a significant shift in the state’s GOP landscape and sets the stage for a closely watched Senate race in November.

Runoff Recap and Results

The runoff, held after neither candidate secured a majority in the initial GOP primary, concluded with Paxton prevailing over Cornyn, who has served in the Senate since 2002. Official returns, as reported by the Texas Secretary of State, confirmed Paxton’s victory, solidifying his status as the Republican nominee for the Senate race this fall. Detailed vote counts and county breakdowns offer a look at how Paxton’s support surged across much of the state.

What the Results Mean for Texas Republicans

Paxton, the current Texas Attorney General, ran on a platform emphasizing his alignment with the state’s conservative base and his record of legal challenges to federal policies. Cornyn, a senior GOP leader and former Senate Majority Whip, faced criticism from some party factions for his stances on gun policy and bipartisan negotiations. The result signals a shift in Texas Republican politics toward candidates who closely align with the party’s right flank.

Paxton has been a high-profile figure in Texas for his legal battles against the Biden administration and other federal regulations.

Cornyn’s defeat comes after more than two decades representing Texas in the U.S. Senate.

Runoff turnout was closely watched as an indicator of GOP base enthusiasm heading into the general election.

Looking Ahead to November

With the runoff settled, Paxton will now face the Democratic nominee in November’s general election. The result is expected to draw national attention, as Texas remains a critical state for both parties in the battle for control of the Senate. Interested readers can review campaign finance data for the Texas Senate race to see how the candidates are preparing for the next phase of the contest.

The race also serves as a bellwether for the Republican Party’s direction in Texas. Paxton’s victory could embolden more conservative challengers to run against established incumbents, especially in states where primary voters are seeking candidates who challenge the status quo.

Background and Context

The Texas Senate Republican primary runoff was closely monitored by analysts and party leaders alike. For more background on the runoff process and the profiles of both candidates, readers can visit Ballotpedia’s overview of the 2024 Texas U.S. Senate Republican primary runoff.

Paxton’s win adds to the ongoing national conversation about the future direction of the Republican Party, especially in states where party primaries can be more competitive than general elections. As the fall campaign begins, all eyes will be on how Paxton adapts his message to a broader electorate and how Democrats seek to capitalize on the intra-party contest.

Analysis and Takeaways

While turnout and exact margins are still being analyzed, the result underscores the volatility and evolving nature of Texas Republican politics. With a high-profile conservative now heading the ticket, the general election promises to be one of the most closely watched Senate races of the cycle. For full, up-to-date runoff results and county-by-county data, visit the Texas Tribune’s interactive results page.

As the general election approaches, the Texas Senate race will continue to serve as a key barometer for both state and national political trends. Voters and observers alike will be watching how Paxton and his Democratic opponent shape their campaigns in the months ahead.