Kennedy Center removes Trump name from facade, hides repairs under tarps

Trump's name is gone from the Kennedy Center facade, but tarps still block the updated stonework, fueling scrutiny over a court-ordered removal and a politicized makeover.

Tarps still cover the Kennedy Center’s facade where Donald J. Trump’s name once ran across the front, turning a court-ordered change into a public spectacle in Washington, D.C. The institution confirmed in a June 13 court filing that the letters had been removed, but the updated stonework remained hidden behind scaffolding and protective sheeting, making the result impossible to verify from the street.

The removal followed an order from U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, who found that Trump’s name had been illegally added and directed the center to take it down by Friday, June 12, 2026. When storms delayed the work, the Kennedy Center asked for a short extension, and the court granted it the next morning. A federal appellate court also rejected a last-minute attempt by the Trump administration to block the removal.

AI-generated illustration

The center said the name was stripped not only from the building front but also from its website, letterhead, and staff email signatures. Officials said the tarp stayed up because the marble facade still needed repair, even as bystanders and visitors read the covering as a political statement in its own right. The visible delay has intensified attention on a building that sits at the intersection of culture, federal power, and public identity.

Photo by Mark Stebnicki

The dispute has broader roots inside the institution. In February 2025, the Kennedy Center board elected President Trump as board chair, replacing David M. Rubenstein, and the center has since described a comprehensive revitalization project that would require a temporary closure of about two years. The institution says its official name is the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, a reminder that the branding fight is about more than a single set of letters on stone.

Farragutful via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

That fight matters because the Kennedy Center is not a niche venue. It presents more than 2,000 performances and events each year, making its facade, leadership, and public presentation unusually visible to tourists, artists, and audiences alike. With Trump listed as chair on the trustees page alongside officers Sergio Gor and Jennifer Fischer, the center’s external image has become a proxy battle over who controls federally linked cultural spaces and how openly those spaces should display political power.