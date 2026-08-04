Kennedy, his son and Rand Paul published Fauci critiques with ally's firm

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his son and Rand Paul all put anti-Fauci books through Tony Lyons’s Skyhorse, tying a political feud to a publishing business.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his son Bobby Kennedy III and Senator Rand Paul all published books criticizing Anthony S. Fauci through Skyhorse Publishing, the firm led by Tony Lyons, a close Kennedy ally. The overlap links one of the most polarizing public-health figures of the pandemic era to a publisher with deep ties in Kennedy circles.

Kennedy’s The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health was published on Nov. 16, 2021. Georgetown University says Fauci later answered with his own memoir, On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service, which was published on June 18, 2024. The two books bookend a period in which Fauci remained a central target in politics, even as he continued to command a large public audience.

Skyhorse says it opened in 2006 and has since produced 112 New York Times bestsellers, built a backlist of more than 12,000 books and planned more than 400 titles for 2025. Lyons is not only the company’s founder and president. He also served as president of MAHA Action, a 501(c)(4), and was co-founder and co-chairman of American Values 2024, the super PAC that supported Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

That political network matters because the same names recur across campaigns, publishing and anti-Fauci messaging. Rand Paul released more than a thousand pages of Fauci diary entries in July 2026, ahead of a Senate committee hearing in Washington on the origins of the coronavirus. The release added fresh attention to Fauci just as his name continued to draw readers, donors and partisan interest.

The result is a business built around durable conflict. Fauci’s prominence has remained useful to a publisher that has turned pandemic politics into a market, while Lyons’s ties to Kennedy-aligned organizations show how closely the commercial and political sides of the fight have been linked.