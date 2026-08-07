Kenvue misses quarterly estimates as inflation and tariffs squeeze margins

Kenvue’s adjusted gross margin slipped to 60.2% as inflation, tariffs and currency costs hit the maker of Tylenol and other staples.

Kenvue missed Wall Street estimates in second-quarter results for the period ended June 28, 2026, even as inflation, tariffs and currency-related costs squeezed margins. The company said adjusted gross margin fell to 60.2% from 60.9% a year earlier, underscoring how quickly cost pressure can reach the shelf price of everyday consumer-health products.

That matters because Kenvue sells items households buy repeatedly, including over-the-counter medicines and personal-care products, where shoppers often notice even small price changes. When raw materials, imported goods or foreign-exchange costs rise, the company has to choose between protecting profit and keeping products affordable enough to avoid trade-downs, smaller basket sizes or heavier reliance on promotions.

Kenvue said it delivered its third consecutive quarter of net and organic sales growth, with gains broad-based across every segment and region. Chief executive Kirk Perry framed the quarter as one of continued operating discipline, saying the company was also increasing strategic investment while driving efficiencies. But the margin decline showed that sales growth alone was not enough to fully offset inflation and tariff pressure in a price-sensitive market.

The earnings report landed as Kenvue moves through its pending transaction with Kimberly-Clark Corporation, the Dallas-based consumer products group. Kenvue and Kimberly-Clark said shareholders overwhelmingly approved the acquisition on January 29, 2026, and they expect the deal to close in the second half of 2026. Kenvue also said it would not host a quarterly conference call for the August 6 earnings release because of the transaction.

The company has already been under pressure to show it can manage costs while protecting the value of brands that many shoppers treat as household essentials. In February, Kenvue said it planned job cuts of about 3.5% of its global workforce amid the acquisition, a sign that management was looking for additional savings even before the latest margin squeeze showed up in the numbers.

Kenvue’s first-quarter 2026 results had pointed to some improvement, with net and organic sales growth for a second consecutive quarter and year-over-year gains in gross margin, operating margin and earnings per share. The latest miss suggests that those gains remain vulnerable when inflation, tariffs and currency costs all move in the same direction, leaving consumer-health companies to lean harder on pricing, promotions and efficiency just to hold their ground.