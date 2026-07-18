Kerrville dance studio floods again amid Central Texas recovery efforts

Kerrville’s Peggy Anne & CeCe Jean Dance, Twirl & Cheer flooded again, deepening the strain on a studio already tied to generations of Hill Country families.

Peggy Anne & CeCe Jean Dance, Twirl & Cheer in Kerrville flooded again after taking water last year, forcing CeCe Jean Saunders to confront a second repair cycle at 117 Lowry St. instead of a one-time cleanup.

The studio sits in a part of Central Texas still marked by the July 4, 2025 floods that killed 135 people along the Guadalupe River and triggered widespread rescue and recovery efforts across Kerr County and the Hill Country. In that same disaster landscape, local dance studios also rallied to support a Kerrville school hit by flooding, underscoring how quickly the damage spread beyond homes and roads into the institutions that anchor daily life.

Peggy Anne & CeCe Jean Dance, Twirl & Cheer carries a long local history. Peggy Anne Hannemann began teaching dance in Fredericksburg in the 1940s, and the business later grew into the Kerrville studio now run by CeCe Jean Saunders. A Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce listing says CeCe later went into business with Peggy Anne and is now the current owner and operator, and another business listing says she started the Kerrville Cougars in 1997 as a competitive cheer and dance program.

The studio’s website lists dance, cheer, jazz, hip hop, lyrical, tap, ballet, tumbling, pointe and toddler classes, a lineup that shows how deeply it serves families rather than functioning as a single-purpose performance space. That makes repeated flooding more than a property problem. When a studio teaches toddlers through teen athletes, every closure interrupts lessons, practices, recitals and the routines parents use to build structure for their children.

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Community members have already responded with cash support. A GoFundMe titled “Help Cece’s Studio Rise from the Flood” was created by Melodi Turner and had raised $5,170 toward a $10,000 goal. Studio materials and social media posts have framed the business as central to Kerr County, including a post that dedicated a video to the resilience, passion and connection of the community after the July 4, 2025 flooding.

The repeated damage has turned rebuilding into a moving target. For a small-town studio with roots stretching back to the 1940s, each flood threatens not just flooring, mirrors and studios, but the continuity of a program families have depended on for decades.