Heat forward Keshad Johnson claimed the 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest title over Spurs rookie Carter Bryant, capping an event that drew mixed reactions.

Keshad Johnson of the Miami Heat soared past San Antonio Spurs rookie Carter Bryant to capture the 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest title, but the event left many fans and analysts underwhelmed despite the athleticism on display.

Johnson Takes the Crown in Close Contest

The 2026 Slam Dunk Contest, held as part of the NBA All-Star Weekend, saw Johnson claim victory in a tightly contested final round against Bryant. According to The New York Times and CBS Sports, Johnson’s final dunk showcased his vertical leap and body control, narrowly earning him the edge over the high-flying Bryant, who impressed with creative attempts but fell short in execution at key moments.

Johnson, a forward for the Heat, is now a first-time winner of the event.

Bryant, representing the Spurs, was the only rookie in this year’s final round.

Official results, including detailed scores and highlights from the contest, are available on the NBA’s event page. Both Johnson and Bryant advanced to the final after outscoring their fellow competitors in the opening rounds.

Mixed Reactions and Underwhelming Performances

Despite the athleticism of the finalists, both The New York Times and CBS Sports characterized the 2026 contest as underwhelming, noting a lack of memorable or groundbreaking dunks. Fans and commentators felt the energy lagged at key moments, with missed attempts and conservative choices diminishing the overall impact. This sentiment reflects a broader trend in recent years, as the contest has struggled to recapture the spectacle of its most iconic editions.

For more context on the evolution of the event, the history of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest highlights past stars, innovative dunks, and record-setting performances that have set the standard for future participants.

Statistical Highlights and Historical Perspective

Johnson joins a list of recent winners who have emerged from outside the pool of household superstars, reflecting the contest’s tradition of surprise breakthroughs.

Bryant’s runner-up finish as a rookie echoes the performances of previous first-year players who have used the platform to boost their national profile.

Comprehensive tables of all Slam Dunk Contest winners and scores allow fans to compare Johnson’s victory to past champions, while ESPN’s All-Star history page offers additional records and event details.

What’s Next for the Contest?

As the NBA reflects on this year’s results, questions remain about how the Slam Dunk Contest can recapture the excitement and innovation that once defined it. Johnson’s victory adds his name to a storied list, but the event’s future may depend on attracting top stars and encouraging more creative, risk-taking performances.

For now, Johnson’s triumph stands as a testament to perseverance and showmanship, even as the league and its fans look forward to a more electrifying contest in years to come.