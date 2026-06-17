Kevin Hern wins Oklahoma GOP Senate primary, eyes open seat

Kevin Hern’s primary win showed Oklahoma Republicans rewarding a Trump-backed party insider with House leadership ties as the Senate GOP looks to its next bench.

Kevin Hern’s victory in Oklahoma’s Republican Senate primary did more than move him toward an open seat. It showed how GOP voters in deep-red states are rewarding candidates who pair Donald Trump’s endorsement with the credentials of a seasoned party operator, a combination that has become increasingly valuable in the next Senate Republican class.

Hern led the field by a wide margin as returns came in, with one tally showing him at 63,441 votes and 67.34 percent. His main challenger was R.O. Cassity Jr., but the race never tightened enough to suggest a runoff was in reach. The result puts Hern in position to claim the seat once held by Markwayne Mullin, whose move to the Trump administration created the opening in the first place.

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Mullin was confirmed by the Senate on March 23, 2026, to serve as secretary of homeland security and was sworn in the next day. That promotion left Republicans defending a seat in a state where the 2026 general election is set for November 3 and polls on Election Day are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The June 16 primary, part of a broader multi-state voting day, became the decisive hurdle in a state where the general election is all but predetermined.

Hern enters the contest with a résumé that fits the modern Senate GOP profile. He was sworn into Congress on November 13, 2018, has represented Oklahoma’s 1st District, and has served on the House Ways and Means Committee. In the 118th Congress, he chaired the Republican Study Committee, and in the 119th Congress he chaired the House Republican Policy Committee. Those posts place Hern squarely inside the party’s governing machinery, linking him to both policy development and conference discipline.

U.S. House of Representatives via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Trump’s endorsement added another layer to the race. In a party still defined by the president’s influence, Hern’s win suggests primary voters are rewarding candidates who can satisfy the Trump base without breaking with the institutional wing of the party. That matters beyond Oklahoma. In a Senate GOP that will continue to be shaped by vacancies, retirements and Cabinet promotions, Hern’s path points to the kind of Republican profile that can move from House leadership to statewide office with little resistance.