Kevin Morby announces Little Wide Open, releases Midwest-inspired Badlands

Kevin Morby’s third Little Wide Open single, “Badlands,” folds Kansas City and Midwest details into an album he calls his “most personal and vulnerable” work.

Kevin Morby released “Badlands” on April 16 as the third single from Little Wide Open, his eighth studio album, which was announced February 11 with a May 15 release date on Dead Oceans and a 2026 world tour. The new track puts Kansas City and the Midwest at the center of the story, drawing on tornado sirens, home and travel, and the pull of a specific place.

Little Wide Open was produced by Aaron Dessner of The National, who also played on the record, and was recorded at Dessner’s Long Pond Studio in upstate New York throughout 2025. Morby has called the album his “most personal and vulnerable” work to date, a description that fits the way the rollout framed the project as a major step in his catalog rather than just another release.

That matters because Morby has long been compared with Bob Dylan and Tom Petty, two artists whose names carry a heavy Americana charge. Morby’s songwriting uses that same landscape of open roads, memory and plainspoken imagery, but “Badlands” makes clear that his strength is not imitation. He writes from inside the geography rather than standing outside it, turning Kansas City into a lived-in reference point instead of a symbol. The song’s Midwest focus and its references to tornado sirens give the track a sharper sense of weather, distance and belonging than a simple nostalgia exercise.

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That approach also places Morby in the evolution of indie rock and Americana, where the old myths of the road song have become more intimate and less abstract. On Little Wide Open, the road is not only a backdrop for movement; it is a way to measure family, memory and loss. Morby said the album completed an unintentional trilogy that began with Sundowner in 2020 and continued with This Is a Photograph in 2022, linking the new record to a run of work that has steadily narrowed its focus from broad Americana toward personal geography.

“Badlands” sharpens that shift. It gives Morby’s music a clearer emotional map, one that keeps the classic singer-songwriter comparisons in view while showing why his version feels current: it is grounded in place, but it is also restless, searching and unmistakably his own.