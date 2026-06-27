Kevin Morby releases Little Wide Open, launches world tour with Javelin

Kevin Morby paired the May 15 release of Little Wide Open with “Javelin,” a Missouri backroads video that doubled as his world-tour launch.

Kevin Morby released Little Wide Open, his eighth solo studio album, on May 15 and used the rollout of “Javelin” to launch a 2026 world tour. The album arrived through Dead Oceans and was produced by Aaron Dessner, extending a run of records that has made Morby one of the clearest links between classic American songcraft and the current indie circuit.

Morby has long been likened to Bob Dylan and Tom Petty, but his appeal rests on more than familiar reference points. Across eight studio albums, the Kansas City-based songwriter has built a catalog defined by rich, soulful lyrics and a steady willingness to widen his frame without losing the plainspoken character that separates him from his influences. Little Wide Open continued that approach with a fuller cast and a broader sonic reach than a simple solo statement.

The new album followed 2020’s Sundowner and 2022’s This Is a Photograph, a pair of records that helped form what has been described as an unintended trilogy. Little Wide Open carried that thread forward rather than breaking from it, with Dessner heavily involved on multiple instruments and arrangements. The album also brought in a deep bench of collaborators, including Amelia Meath, Justin Vernon, Lucinda Williams, Katie Gavin, Collin Croom, Stuart Bogie, Mat Davidson, Andrew Barr and Tom Moth.

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“Javelin” anchored the campaign. Morby released it as the lead single, and its official video premiered the same day the album was announced, on February 11, 2026. The clip placed Morby alongside comedian Caleb Hearon on an ATV ride through Missouri backroads and fields, a setting that matched the song’s grounded, roving feel. Katie Crutchfield and Tara Raghuveer also made cameos, giving the video a regional cast that kept the story close to home even as the tour launch pointed outward.

That combination of scale and specificity has become central to Morby’s place in indie music. Little Wide Open does not chase trend cycles or flatten its influences into nostalgia. Instead, it treats the American songwriter tradition as a living form, one that can still hold local geography, political presence, and collaborative ambition in the same frame.