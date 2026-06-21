Kevin Pina scores Cabo Verde’s first World Cup goal against Uruguay

Kevin Pina’s long free kick gave Cabo Verde its first World Cup goal, and a 1-0 lead over Uruguay turned a small nation’s debut into a global moment.

Cabo Verde’s first World Cup goal carried the weight of a milestone far beyond the scoreboard. Kevin Pina’s long-range free kick slipped through an opening in the wall and tucked inside the near post, giving the Blue Sharks a 1-0 lead over two-time champion Uruguay and writing a new line in the country’s football history.

The strike came in the first half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with most reports placing it in the 21st minute. Pina, a 29-year-old midfielder for FC Krasnodar in Russia, drove the set piece from distance with pace and precision, turning a dead-ball chance into a moment Cabo Verde will remember as its first goal on the World Cup stage.

For Cabo Verde, the significance reached well beyond one match. The island nation of just over 500,000 people was playing in its first World Cup after qualifying for the tournament for the first time on October 13, 2025. That alone marked a breakthrough for a country that has spent years building toward this level, often far from the resources and spotlight enjoyed by global heavyweights.

AI-generated illustration

This is what emerging football nations chase when they finally arrive: a single action that forces the tournament to make room for them. Cabo Verde had already stunned Spain with a 0-0 draw in its debut on June 15, a result that immediately made the Blue Sharks one of the stories of the group stage. Pina’s goal against Uruguay pushed that debut from surprise to statement.

The scene also spoke to the wider meaning of visibility in international sport. Uruguay arrived with the status of a two-time world champion, while Cabo Verde entered as a first-time participant still trying to define itself on football’s biggest stage. When Pina celebrated with his teammates after the free kick, the reaction carried the emotion of a team and a country seizing a global moment that had long felt out of reach.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

One goal cannot change the structural gaps that separate smaller federations from established powers, but it can reshape how a nation is seen. In Miami Gardens, Cabo Verde did more than score against Uruguay. It announced itself.