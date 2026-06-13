Kevin Sinfield knighted, Malorie Blackman and Julia Donaldson made dames

Kevin Sinfield was knighted for MND fundraising after six endurance challenges, while Malorie Blackman and Julia Donaldson were made dames in a nearly 1,200-name honours list.

Kevin Sinfield was knighted in the King’s Birthday Honours for his work with the motor neurone disease community and for services to rugby league and union, while Malorie Blackman and Julia Donaldson were made dames for services to literature. The list recognised nearly 1,200 people across the UK, a spread that pointed to a public honours system still set on elevating service, cultural influence and national visibility as much as celebrity.

Sinfield, 45, has become one of the most visible figures in sport’s response to MND after completing six fundraising endurance challenges inspired by his former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow. Burrow died in 2024 after living with motor neurone disease for four-and-a-half years. Sinfield has raised more than £10 million for MND charities, and said he was “deeply honoured and grateful” to receive the award on behalf of the rugby and MND communities. Burrow’s widow, Lindsey, congratulated him and said she could not think of a more deserving recipient.

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The knighthood also marked a rare moment for rugby league. Sinfield said he was proud to follow Sir Billy Boston, making his honour only the second ever knighthood for a rugby league player in the sport’s 130-plus-year history. The official honours list gave further context to Sinfield’s standing in the game, noting 521 appearances and a BBC Sports Personality of the Year nomination in 2015.

Source: static.independent.co.uk

The literary awards carried a different but equally national signal. Blackman, whose Noughts & Crosses novels have become a fixture in contemporary British culture, and Donaldson, the creator of The Gruffalo, were recognised for work that has shaped reading habits across generations of children and young adults. Their damehoods sit alongside other high-profile names in the list, including Dame Helen Mirren, who was made a Companion of Honour, and members of England’s Lionesses.

Photo by HAMZA YAICH

For Sheffield, the knighthood has a particular resonance. Sinfield was applauded through the streets of the city in December 2025 during his 7 in 7: Together ultra-marathon challenge, part of the same campaign of endurance and fundraising that turned grief into national mobilisation. The 2026 honours list captured that wider shift in values: institutions are still rewarding excellence, but they are also making room for compassion, public duty and the kind of sustained effort that leaves a measurable mark.