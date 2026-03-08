As NFL teams gear up for a pivotal week, pro days and free agency decisions take center stage for franchises like the Lions and Bears.

NFL teams enter a critical stretch this week as pro day workouts for top college prospects and the opening of free agency promise to reshape rosters and influence draft strategies for the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, and the league at large.

Spotlight on Pro Days: Evaluations Intensify

This week features several high-profile pro days across the country, where NFL scouts, coaches, and executives will evaluate draft-eligible talent in a more controlled environment than the NFL Scouting Combine. Detroit Lions team reporter Tim Twentyman emphasized five key pro days to watch, each offering prospects the chance to improve their draft stock and address questions from front offices:

Quarterback and skill-position workouts at major programs are expected to draw significant attention due to the depth of this year’s class.

Several top defenders will also showcase their athleticism and positional drills, potentially shaking up draft boards.

Pro days at schools with recent championship success offer teams a look at prospects accustomed to high-pressure situations, adding another layer to evaluations.

Teams like the Lions are closely monitoring these events, as final assessments can influence whether they target certain positions in the early rounds or seek value in later selections. The controlled environment of a pro day allows prospects to showcase improvements since the combine and perform position-specific drills tailored to NFL evaluators’ needs.

Free Agency: Roster Gaps and Strategic Planning for the Bears

While draft preparations ramp up, the Chicago Bears are entering a pivotal phase of free agency. The Chicago Sun-Times outlined the team's approach, highlighting both immediate roster needs and longer-term strategy. The Bears’ front office is expected to prioritize:

Offensive line reinforcements to protect their quarterback and solidify the run game.

to protect their quarterback and solidify the run game. Defensive upgrades, especially in the secondary, to address holes exposed during the previous season.

Potential veteran additions at skill positions to support young talent and provide leadership.

Given their cap space and recent draft investments, the Bears are balancing aggressive moves for proven players with a cautious approach to long-term contracts. Their decisions this week will set the tone for how they approach the 2026 NFL Draft, as free agency signings may shift their priorities for early-round selections.

Interconnected Offseason Strategies

The overlap of pro days and free agency creates a dynamic where teams like the Lions and Bears must coordinate scouting, negotiations, and long-term planning. For example:

A strong pro day performance by a quarterback could alter a team’s willingness to pursue a veteran in free agency.

Addressing a need through free agency allows franchises to draft best-player-available rather than reaching for need.

Pro day results can help identify sleeper prospects for teams with limited cap space or late-round draft capital.

Both the Lions and Bears have been active in sending scouts and decision-makers to top pro day events. Meanwhile, their front offices are evaluating the current depth charts to identify gaps and opportunities before the draft.

What to Watch This Week

For fans and analysts, this week offers a glimpse into how teams view their most pressing needs and the prospects most likely to fill them. Key storylines include:

Which draft prospects rise or fall based on pro day results, potentially reshaping the top of the draft order.

How the Bears allocate their cap space and whether they target immediate impact players or build for the future.

Whether the Lions use their draft capital to address needs identified during pro days, or trade picks based on free agency outcomes.

Looking Ahead

The outcome of this week’s pro days and early free agency deals will reverberate throughout the spring, influencing draft boards, team strategies, and the league’s competitive landscape. With the 2023 college football season providing a deep talent pool, and multiple franchises in transition, how the Lions, Bears, and their rivals navigate these pivotal days could determine their fortunes for years to come.