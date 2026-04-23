NFL Draft First Round: Will Ty Simpson Be Picked?

The NFL Draft's first round brings intrigue as teams weigh quarterback options and the fate of Alabama's Ty Simpson remains uncertain.

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to deliver another dramatic first round, with fans and analysts closely watching how teams will address key needs—especially at quarterback. Chief among the questions heading into the event is whether Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson will hear his name called during the opening round, a topic that has stirred debate across the football world.

Quarterback Uncertainty Headlines the Draft

This year’s draft class features several intriguing quarterback prospects, but none have generated more conversation than Ty Simpson from Alabama. Analysts note that while the top of the draft is expected to be quarterback-heavy, Simpson’s selection is far from guaranteed in the first round. NBC News highlighted him as one of the draft’s biggest question marks, as teams weigh his strong college pedigree against concerns about consistency and readiness for the pro level.

Simpson’s College Track Record and Draft Profile

Simpson led Alabama to multiple key victories but faced challenges with turnovers and tough SEC competition.

His college stats reveal flashes of elite arm talent and athleticism, but also stretches of inconsistency.

Scouting reports, such as those on the NFL's official prospect profile, highlight his quick release and mobility but note areas for growth, particularly in decision-making under pressure.

Draft Position and Team Needs

Teams with urgent quarterback needs, including those picking early, may opt for more polished prospects. However, franchises seeking upside and willing to develop a young passer could take a chance on Simpson. The draft order tracker shows several teams in the top 15 rumored to be considering a quarterback, fueling speculation about possible trades or surprise picks.

First-Round Drama: Other Storylines to Watch

How many quarterbacks will go in the top 10?

Will a team trade up to secure their preferred signal-caller?

Which defensive standouts could slide further than expected due to the quarterback frenzy?

According to NBC News, the uncertainty around Simpson’s status is representative of a wider unpredictability in this year's first round. Teams are balancing immediate needs with long-term potential, and the decisions made could shape franchise fortunes for years to come.

What’s at Stake for Ty Simpson

If Simpson is selected in the first round, it not only validates his standing among the top prospects but also triggers a lucrative rookie contract and a likely opportunity to compete for a starting role. If he slips into later rounds, he may face a more challenging path to playing time, but could land with a team better positioned for his development.

With the draft just hours away, all eyes remain on the quarterback board and particularly on Simpson’s fate. As teams finalize their boards and trade talks heat up, the answers to these big questions will soon shape the NFL’s future landscape.