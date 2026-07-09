Khamenei buried in Mashhad as U.S.-Iran strikes escalate

Ali Khamenei was laid to rest in Mashhad as U.S. strikes killed at least 14 people and Iran answered with attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

Ali Khamenei was buried at the Shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad on July 9, ending a six-day mourning period that began in Tehran on July 4. The funeral route passed through Najaf and Karbala in Iraq before reaching Iran’s holiest shrine, giving the ceremony added force as the country absorbed fresh American strikes and public vows of vengeance.

Khamenei was 86 and had led the Islamic Republic for 36 years before he was killed on February 28 in the first day of Israeli and U.S. airstrikes. His son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, has remained out of public view after being badly injured in the strike that killed his father, deepening the sense that the leadership transition is unfolding under fire.

Iran’s Health Ministry said U.S. airstrikes over the last two days killed at least 14 people and wounded 78. Iranian officials said the attacks hit five provinces, including sites in Bushehr, Chabahar, Bandar Abbas and Sirik along the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global shipping.

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The United States said the latest strikes were intended to keep the Strait of Hormuz open to shipping. Iran answered by targeting U.S. assets in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, widening the clash beyond Iranian territory and pushing the confrontation deeper into the Gulf.

The timing of Khamenei’s burial has turned public mourning into part of the conflict itself. Processions moving through Tehran, Najaf, Karbala and Mashhad have carried the message of national loss and resistance at the same moment Iranian forces and U.S. aircraft continue to exchange blows. That overlap has increased the symbolism of the funeral and raised the stakes around an interim deal that was meant to help end the war. With the burial complete and the retaliation still active, the crisis is moving farther from containment and closer to a wider regional war.