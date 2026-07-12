Khosla-led group buys Seahawks in record $9.612 billion deal

The Allen estate agreed to sell the Seahawks for $9.612 billion, a price that would reset the NFL record and put Vinod Khosla’s family in control.

The Paul G. Allen estate agreed to sell the Seattle Seahawks for $9.612 billion, a price that would set a new record for an NFL franchise sale if league owners approve the deal. The transaction, announced on July 11, is still subject to NFL membership review, but it immediately put one of football’s most valuable teams at the center of a rapidly changing ownership market.

The buyer is a group led by Vinod Khosla, with Neeru Khosla named as the controlling owner in a league memo referenced by reporters. Vinod Khosla already holds a minority stake in the San Francisco 49ers, a detail that could smooth the approval process. Their son, Neal Khosla, is also expected to play a significant role in the organization.

The price tops the previous high-water mark for an NFL sale, the $6.05 billion paid for the Washington Commanders in 2023. It also reflects the scarcity of franchises in a league where ownership opportunities rarely come to market and where the Seahawks have remained under a single family’s control for nearly three decades.

Paul Allen bought the Seahawks in 1997 and kept the franchise in Seattle until his death in 2018. Since then, Jody Allen has controlled the team as executor of the trust. The estate said the sale follows a formal process run by Allen & Co., and that the proceeds are intended for philanthropy, matching Paul Allen’s wishes.

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The Seahawks’ history helps explain the scale of the valuation. The franchise was founded in 1974 and began play in 1976, and it has since won two Super Bowls. That combination of established market presence, on-field success, and a national television platform has made the team an especially valuable asset as NFL media rights continue to grow.

The sale also comes after a broader shift in league policy. In 2024, NFL owners voted to allow private equity funds to buy small passive stakes in teams, a change that loosened one piece of a long-restrictive ownership structure while leaving control rules largely intact. The Khosla bid fits that evolving environment, even as the league still has to sign off on who will hold the controlling interest.

For now, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said it would be “business as usual” while the team moved through the sale process. With the deal now on the league’s desk, Seattle’s next owner appears poised to join a tiny and increasingly expensive club.