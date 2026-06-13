Khoukhi rescues Qatar with late header against Switzerland in World Cup

Khoukhi’s 94th-minute header gave Qatar its first World Cup point, a draw that changed the tone of Group B and hinted at a more competitive campaign.

Boualem Khoukhi turned Qatar’s evening from survival mode into a national reset, rising in the fourth minute of stoppage time to head home Homam El Amin’s cross for a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in Santa Clara, California. The equalizer delivered Qatar’s first point in a World Cup and transformed a match Switzerland had controlled for long stretches into a result with real weight for a team still trying to prove it belongs on this stage.

Switzerland had looked set to leave with the points after Breel Embolo converted a penalty in the 17th minute, rewarding a sharp early spell and putting Qatar under pressure to chase the game. For most of the contest, the Swiss carried the authority of a side that has spent years building a stronger World Cup reputation, while Qatar struggled to find the same control. Then Khoukhi arrived at the decisive moment, meeting El Amin’s service and sending the ball past the Swiss defense to level the score at 1-1.

AI-generated illustration

The goal mattered far beyond the final whistle. Qatar had come into the tournament carrying the burden of a disappointing home campaign at Qatar 2022, when it lost all three of its group matches, finished last in Group A, and ended with zero points and a minus-6 goal difference. This draw did not erase those numbers, but it gave Qatar something it had never had before in the tournament: a point to build from, and a glimpse of how late discipline and belief can alter its standing in a competition that has often exposed the gap between ambition and experience.

Photo by Thirdman

The result also complicated Group B in a way that Switzerland could not afford. A single point in an opening match can reshape the math of a group, especially for a side like Qatar that needs every result to count as it seeks credibility on the World Cup stage. The draw came in a tournament that ran from 20 November to 18 December 2022, with 32 teams playing 64 matches, and it stood out as one of the clearest reminders that the margins in this format can shift in an instant.

Doha Stadium Plus via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

For Switzerland, there was also a milestone amid the frustration: Granit Xhaka and Ricardo Rodríguez matched the national record with 13 World Cup appearances apiece. But the night belonged to Qatar’s late surge, and to a header that gave the host nation more than relief. It gave Qatar a foothold.