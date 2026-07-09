Kia recalls 463,000 Telluride SUVs over fire risk, urges parking outside

Kia recalled 462,869 Telluride SUVs after regulators warned a seat motor defect could spark a fire while driving or parked, and told owners to keep them outside.

Kia America recalled 462,869 Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through 2024 model years after federal safety regulators warned the vehicles could catch fire while driving or parked. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said owners should park the SUVs outside and away from structures and other vehicles until the free repair is completed, a stark instruction that puts the burden on drivers to manage the risk before dealers can fix it.

The defect centers on the front power seat motor, which can overheat if a power seat slide knob sticks. NHTSA said the fire risk can also stem from an improper repair tied to a prior recall, identified as 24V407. The agency described the campaign as a “park outside” recall because a fire raises the risk of injury and property damage whether the Telluride is on the road or sitting in a driveway.

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Kia’s recall number is SC316. Dealers will install a bracket for the power seat switch back covers and replace the seat slide knobs at no charge. Owner notification letters were set to begin mailing July 30, 2024, and Kia customer service can be reached at 800-333-4542. NHTSA also told owners to check recall status by vehicle identification number or license plate through its recall lookup tool or the SaferCar app.

The affected SUVs were built from January 9, 2019, through May 29, 2024. Telluride LX trim models were not affected, narrowing the recall to specific configurations rather than the full Telluride line. NHTSA’s consumer alert was issued June 7, 2024, and the warning covered vehicles that could ignite whether they were parked or in motion.

OWS Photography via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

For Kia, the recall put pressure on a high-volume nameplate and on the company’s ability to move quickly when a defect can turn an everyday seat adjustment into a fire hazard. For owners, the practical problem was immediate: park outside, keep distance from buildings, and wait for the replacement parts and bracket work that were supposed to make the SUVs safe again.