Kia says UK law blocks live vehicle tracking, as car theft rises

Kia said UK law stops live vehicle tracking in Britain, even as England and Wales logged almost 122,000 car thefts and more than 92,000 unresolved cases.

Kia said UK law prevents its location-tracking function from being used to live-track stolen vehicles, laying bare the limits of anti-theft tech sold to drivers as a recovery tool. The gap lands in a market where car theft remains stubbornly high in England and Wales, and where owners are being asked to pay for features that may not move fast enough when a vehicle disappears.

The Office for National Statistics counted almost 122,000 car thefts in England and Wales in the year ending March 2025, with suspects not identified in more than 92,000 of those cases. The same release put headline crime at 9.4 million incidents in the year ending March 2025, up 7% from the previous year. That is the backdrop for the pitch around trackers, which promise location data but do not always deliver a clean handoff to recovery.

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Tracker Network U.K. said 97% of the vehicles it recovered in 2024 were stolen without the key fob present, a sign that electronic theft devices remain central to the crime. Tracker said it helped recover £24 million worth of stolen vehicles that year and worked with police to secure 144 arrests. The Home Office introduced the Crime and Policing Bill in February 2025 to crack down on vehicle theft, and the Crime and Policing Act 2026 later made it an offence to make, possess, import, adapt, supply or offer to supply electronic devices used to steal vehicles, carrying penalties of up to five years in prison and an unlimited fine.

Source: foxtv.com

The Metropolitan Police estimates electronic devices are involved in about 60% of vehicle thefts in London, a figure that helps explain why location technology can be only part of the answer. GPS jammers can interfere with tracker signals and delay recovery, and specialists say trackers are not a substitute for layered security. In West Yorkshire, a scaffolder from Farsley recovered his stolen truck in less than an hour after an AirTag hidden under a seat led him to it, but other cases have shown the opposite problem, with thieves exploiting tracking systems or police relying on tracker data only after the crime. That is the consumer risk now facing owners: a device marketed as a safeguard can still be blocked by law, blunted by jamming or reduced to a breadcrumb trail after the vehicle is gone.