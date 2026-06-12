Kim Jong Un pledges enduring support for Putin on Russia Day

Kim Jong Un used Russia Day to pledge he would be with Vladimir Putin “always,” signaling a sharper North Korea-Russia alignment as sanctions pressure deepens.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un marked Russia’s National Day with a public vow of support for Vladimir Putin, turning a ceremonial message into a pointed display of alignment. The congratulatory note, carried by North Korean state media, said Kim backed Moscow’s domestic and foreign policies and framed the relationship as an alliance built on a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty.

The timing carried its own weight. Russia Day is one of the Kremlin’s most visible national celebrations, and Kim’s message gave Putin a conspicuous endorsement from a leader who has become one of Moscow’s closest external partners. In the message, Kim said he would be with Russia “always,” language that went beyond routine diplomacy and read as a deliberate signal that Pyongyang wants the relationship seen as durable, public and political.

Source: reuters.com

The message also showed how far the two governments have moved from tactical cooperation toward open strategic alignment. North Korea and Russia have increasingly tied their relationship to formal commitments, and Kim’s wording reinforced the idea that both capitals want the world to treat the partnership as something sturdier than symbolic solidarity. The emphasis on a treaty-based alliance suggested that each side sees value in making the link visible, not just operational.

For Ukraine, the message underscored the diplomatic rear support Russia continues to draw from Pyongyang as the war grinds on. For sanctions enforcement, it was another reminder that pressure on one isolated government has not prevented it from deepening ties with another. And for U.S. security planning, the public nature of the endorsement matters: North Korea is presenting itself more openly as part of Russia’s broader strategic orbit, which complicates calculations across Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

Alexei Nikolsky, The Presidential Press and Information Office via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

The note did not announce any new military steps or fresh agreements. Even so, Kim’s language was enough to sharpen the picture of a relationship that is no longer being hidden behind vague rhetoric. It suggested that North Korea intends to keep Russia at the center of its foreign policy, while Russia benefits from having another outspoken ally willing to validate its positions on the world stage.