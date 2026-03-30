Kim Novak Criticizes Sydney Sweeney's Casting in Biopic

Screen legend Kim Novak voices strong objections to Sydney Sweeney portraying her in a planned biopic, sparking debate over casting decisions in Hollywood.

Kim Novak, the iconic star of classic films like Vertigo and Picnic, has publicly criticized the decision to cast Sydney Sweeney as her in an upcoming biopic, calling the choice “totally wrong.” The comments, first reported by The Guardian, have ignited discussion about biographical storytelling and the complexities of casting real-life figures on screen.

Novak’s Objections to Sweeney’s Casting

According to The Guardian, Novak did not mince words regarding the announcement that Sydney Sweeney, known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, would portray her in a forthcoming film. Novak stated that Sweeney was “totally wrong to play me,” underlining her dissatisfaction with the creative direction of the project.

While details about the biopic’s script, director, or release date remain scarce, Novak’s reaction has been widely circulated, with other outlets like People.com echoing her sentiment and describing her response as “Scandalous!” This strong language has fueled further conversation about the importance of authenticity and the sensitivities involved when representing living legends on screen.

Background on Kim Novak’s Career and Legacy

Kim Novak rose to fame in the 1950s and 1960s, starring in a string of critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. Her most famous role was in Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo (1958), where she delivered a performance that remains a touchstone in cinematic history. Novak’s career is documented in detail in the American Film Institute’s catalog, which lists her numerous credits, including lead roles in Picnic (1955) and Bell, Book and Candle (1958).

Vertigo (1958) is frequently cited among the greatest films ever made, and Novak’s performance is central to its enduring legacy.

(1958) is frequently cited among the greatest films ever made, and Novak’s performance is central to its enduring legacy. Novak was at the height of her fame in Hollywood’s golden era, earning nominations and awards for her performances, as recorded in official Academy records.

Her box office appeal is reflected in box office statistics that show several of her films were major hits during their original release.

Novak’s legacy, as outlined in the Turner Classic Movies database, is one of both critical acclaim and enduring influence on generations of actors and filmmakers.

Debate Surrounding Biopic Casting

Biopics often spark heated debate when it comes to casting choices, especially when the subject is living and able to publicly comment. Novak’s criticism of Sweeney’s selection highlights ongoing tensions over authenticity, physical resemblance, and the ability to capture the spirit of a real-life figure. Hollywood has a long history of contentious casting decisions, and Novak’s objections add her voice to a growing chorus of stars expressing concerns over their cinematic portrayals.

The issue is further complicated by the prominence of both Novak and Sweeney in their respective eras. Sweeney, a rising star known for her nuanced performances in contemporary dramas, has not publicly responded to Novak’s remarks as of this writing. The production team behind the biopic has also remained silent, leaving questions about whether Novak’s comments will prompt reconsideration of the casting or creative approach.

Wider Representation and Industry Trends

Novak’s statements come at a time when the film industry is increasingly scrutinized for its casting practices, especially regarding the portrayal of historical and cultural figures. According to the SAG-AFTRA Member Demographics Report, there has been a push for more accurate and diverse casting, with audiences and advocacy groups calling for greater sensitivity in biographical projects.

While Sweeney has earned praise for her acting range, Novak’s comments underline the importance of consultation with the subjects of biopics, particularly when they are still living and able to articulate their perspectives on how their lives and legacies are depicted.

Looking Ahead

With the biopic’s development still in early stages and Novak’s criticism making headlines, the project faces increased scrutiny from fans, industry observers, and the media. It remains to be seen whether these objections will influence the production or prompt further dialogue between Novak, Sweeney, and the filmmakers. The debate serves as a reminder of the high stakes involved in portraying iconic figures and the ongoing challenges of balancing artistic vision with respect for real-life stories.