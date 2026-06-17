Kimmel mocks Trump’s costly Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovation

Kimmel turned Trump’s pool redo into a punch line, but the real story was a $13.1 million overhaul of a landmark first promised at under $2 million.

Jimmy Kimmel turned Donald Trump’s latest National Mall project into a late-night punch line, but the bigger story was the cost of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool overhaul. Trump had promised the work would be finished in time for July 4, 2026, the nation’s 250th anniversary, and said it would cost less than $2 million and take about two weeks. Federal filings later pushed the projected price to $13.1 million.

The gap between the opening estimate and the final projection has sharpened questions about how a highly visible federal renovation grew so quickly. Interior Department officials added $6.2 million to a contract that had been valued at $6.9 million, lifting the total by $11.3 million. The administration said the pool leaks an estimated 16 million gallons of water each year, making repairs a matter of maintenance as well as optics.

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Trump defended the project by saying the pool had been “filthy” and leaked “like a sieve,” and he said the new surface would be “American flag blue.” He also said an earlier plan to remove and replace the stone would have cost $300 million and taken more than three years. The White House and Interior Department cast the renovation as a practical fix that would improve the visitor experience at the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument.

Photo by Quang Vuong

The reflecting pool itself is about 2,028 feet long and holds roughly 6,750,000 gallons of water. Its last major renovation came in 2012, when the basin underwent a $34 million, two-year facelift. The current work included waterproofing the bottom, mending leaking joints, cleaning the granite, applying a protective coating, and adding an ozone nanobubbler filtration system along with a dedicated maintenance crew.

OhanaSurf via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The dispute has now moved into court. The Cultural Landscape Foundation filed suit arguing that the blue coating unlawfully altered the historic character of the 104-year-old pool and that officials failed to follow required consultation procedures under the National Historic Preservation Act and the National Environmental Policy Act. At the center of the case is a basic preservation question: when does repair cross the line into transformation?

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Water began flowing back into the reflecting pool in early June 2026 after crews finished work and started refilling it, though the basin still looked green from residual algae during cleanup. For a landmark built to reflect the Lincoln Memorial, the latest controversy has become a larger test of federal stewardship, public spending, and the cost of turning a national symbol into a political backdrop.