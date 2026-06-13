King and Queen lead Trooping the Colour along The Mall

King Charles III and Queen Camilla drew cheers along The Mall as Trooping the Colour marked the monarch’s official birthday at Horse Guards Parade.

The King and Queen were cheered as they rode along The Mall toward Horse Guards Parade, where Trooping the Colour again turned the monarchy’s official birthday into a display of continuity, military precision and national ritual. The ceremony has marked the Sovereign’s official birthday for more than 260 years, and it remained one of the clearest ways the Crown projects relevance to a crowd in central London and to millions watching around the world.

This year’s King’s Birthday Parade was scheduled for Saturday 13 June 2026 at Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall. More than 1,350 soldiers from the Household Division were due to take part, alongside the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery and more than 300 musicians from the Massed Bands. Tickets for the parade ranged from £10 to £30, underscoring the event’s place as both a ceremonial occasion and a public spectacle with a defined audience beyond the royal household.

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The regiment trooping its Colour in 2026 was the King’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, in the presence of King Charles III. The Royal Family said one of the new Colours presented to the Grenadier Guards on 9 June 2026 would be carried at the parade, linking the day’s pageantry directly to a fresh act of regimental recognition. The regiment’s recent operational training in Cyprus and Kenya over the preceding 18 months added a practical military backdrop to the polished formality on display.

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Trooping the Colour is built around ritual that has changed little over generations. The Sovereign customarily wears the uniform of the regiment whose Colour is being trooped, and the parade includes a Royal Salute and an inspection of the regiment. That structure matters because it does more than produce a ceremonial tableau. It reinforces the idea of a monarchy anchored in service, discipline and inherited forms, presenting stability at a moment when national institutions are often expected to justify their place in public life.

Photo by Josh Withers

Corporal Paul Shaw via Wikimedia Commons (OGL v1.0)

For the Crown, the parade remains a powerful piece of soft power. Horse Guards Parade, Whitehall, and the route along The Mall frame the monarchy not as abstraction but as a living institution that still gathers crowds, commands military precision and places the King and Queen at the center of a national set piece.