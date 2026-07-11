King Charles meets Harry, Meghan and children in rare reunion

Charles met Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet at Highgrove in a private family reunion, his first in-person meeting with the children since 2022.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla met Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children at Highgrove House on Friday, in a rare reunion that stayed firmly inside the gates of the monarch’s Gloucestershire country estate. The encounter, described as private and family-focused, was the clearest sign yet of a careful thaw after years of rupture.

For Charles, the meeting carried a narrow but important meaning. It was his first in-person meeting with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, since 2022, when the family was last all together in the United Kingdom during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. That gap has made the reunion less a ceremonial moment than a test of whether the royal family can project continuity without pretending the underlying split has disappeared.

Harry’s visit to Britain came in part for Invictus Games-related appearances, including a one-year countdown event for the 2027 games in Birmingham. But the trip also unfolded after a week of controversy over security arrangements in the UK, keeping the focus on the practical obstacles that have long complicated any attempt at reconciliation. The meeting at Highgrove suggested that the family can still stage a face-to-face encounter, even if the terms remain tightly managed and the broader tensions remain unresolved.

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The last known private meeting between Charles and Harry before Friday’s reunion was a tea at Clarence House in September 2025. Since moving to the United States in 2020, Harry has visited Britain only once or twice a year, underscoring how limited the contact has become even as the family has periodically tried to reopen channels.

What was public was the fact of the meeting itself and the setting: Highgrove, Charles’s private country estate. What stayed out of sight was nearly everything else. The absence of any broader public display, formal statement or visible pageantry left the impression of a monarchy seeking stability through controlled contact rather than grand gestures. For Charles, whose reign depends in part on projecting steadiness across a difficult family divide, the reunion offered a small but deliberate image of détente, with the limits of that rapprochement still plainly intact.