King Charles reunites with Archie and Lilibet after four years

King Charles III met Archie and Lilibet at Highgrove, ending more than four years without seeing his grandchildren in person. The private visit came as Harry was in Britain for charity work and Invictus Games events.

King Charles III met Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at Highgrove House on Friday, ending more than four years without an in-person reunion with his grandchildren. Buckingham Palace sources confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the couple’s two children at the King’s private country residence in Gloucestershire, describing the gathering as a private family occasion.

The meeting gave fresh weight to cautious talk of a thaw in royal relations, but it was tightly controlled and deliberately low-key. Highgrove, rather than Buckingham Palace or a public venue, set the tone: a private home, a private visit and no public appearance from the Sussex family. The choice of setting suggested that any progress between father and son remained managed and limited, not yet a broader reset in the public eye.

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Harry’s presence in Britain created the opening. The Duke of Sussex was already on a five-day trip that ran from July 7 to July 11, with engagements tied to charity work and to the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. That schedule put him in the country at the same time speculation was intensifying over whether a family meeting would happen, and reports said Meghan and the children joined him after unresolved questions over security arrangements in the United Kingdom.

Archie, who is seven, and Lilibet, who is five, last saw their grandfather in person during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022. That gap made Friday’s reunion the first face-to-face meeting between Charles and his grandchildren in more than four years, a stretch that reflected how deeply the family split had hardened since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and moved to the United States.

For now, the Highgrove meeting points to a narrow opening rather than a full reconciliation. The palace framed it as a family occasion, and the details that surrounded it, including the private venue, the unresolved security dispute and the absence of any public statement from the Sussexes, underscored how carefully the King and his younger son are still handling their relationship.