King Charles reunites with Prince Harry and grandchildren at Highgrove

Highgrove hosted a guarded family meeting as Charles saw Archie and Lilibet in person for the first time in over four years, with Harry’s security fight hanging over it.

King Charles III met Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, a tightly managed encounter that Buckingham Palace called a private family visit. The reunion gave the king his first in-person look at Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, in more than four years, and it landed as Harry’s British trip was already built around charity work and Invictus Games appearances.

The timing gave each side something to gain. Harry and Meghan got a rare public sign that the relationship is not frozen solid, while the palace got a chance to show contact with the Sussexes without staging a photo opportunity or reopening old grievances. Buckingham Palace said no photos or details would be released, a reminder that even a thaw is being managed with the same caution that has defined the split for years.

The visit mattered because it was the first face-to-face meeting between Charles and the children since Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. Harry and Meghan left royal life and moved to the United States in 2020, and the break has since been shaped by Harry’s public criticism of the monarchy, media battles and repeated legal fights. Friday’s meeting at Charles’s private country estate west of London looked less like reconciliation than a controlled pause in a long, costly family dispute.

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Security remained central to whether Meghan and the children would join Harry in Britain. His travel was complicated by the denial of taxpayer-funded police protection, and the palace also withdrew an offer for him to stay at Buckingham Palace once it became clear he would come alone. Harry’s week was further darkened by a courtroom defeat days before the reunion, when his final privacy lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail ended in failure after a judge ruled that he had not proved his claims. For Charles, Harry and Meghan, Highgrove offered a narrow opening, but the harder questions over protection, status and public trust still waited outside the gate.