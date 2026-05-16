King County Monitors Fourth Andes Hantavirus Case

Health officials are tracking a fourth King County case linked to the MV Hondius Andes hantavirus, raising concerns about U.S. monitoring and prevention.

Health officials in King County, Washington are monitoring a fourth local resident who may have been exposed to Andes hantavirus, with ties traced to travel aboard the MV Hondius cruise vessel. This development follows mounting concern from public health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about increasing hantavirus surveillance and the potential for more cases across the United States.

MV Hondius Exposure and Local Response

The fourth monitored resident is part of a growing cluster of cases linked to MV Hondius, a cruise vessel whose passengers have recently been associated with Andes hantavirus exposure. King County Public Health has intensified tracking and communication efforts, urging recent travelers and residents to report symptoms consistent with hantavirus infection. The department’s official guidance emphasizes early detection and rapid reporting as critical steps in controlling possible outbreaks.

Four King County residents are now under monitoring following recent travel aboard the MV Hondius.

are now under monitoring following recent travel aboard the MV Hondius. The CDC has expanded monitoring protocols for possible Andes hantavirus cases nationwide.

Understanding Andes Hantavirus Risks

Andes hantavirus is known for causing hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a severe respiratory illness with a high mortality rate. While most hantavirus cases in the U.S. are linked to rodent exposure in rural areas, Andes virus presents unique challenges due to its rare but documented human-to-human transmission, especially in South American regions. The CDC’s resources and publications highlight the importance of recognizing symptoms early, which can include fever, muscle aches, and shortness of breath.

Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome remains rare but highly dangerous in the U.S.

remains rare but highly dangerous in the U.S. Andes virus is distinct from other strains due to its potential for person-to-person transmission.

Symptoms typically develop within one to two weeks after exposure.

CDC Expands Surveillance and Guidance

The CDC has responded to the King County situation by expanding its monitoring program for Andes hantavirus. Health officials are working with local departments to track potential exposures and provide guidance to clinicians. According to CDC surveillance data, annual hantavirus case numbers in the U.S. remain low but can spike following travel-related outbreaks. The CDC’s clinical guidance urges healthcare providers to maintain vigilance and consider hantavirus in patients presenting compatible symptoms, particularly those with recent travel to affected regions or cruise ships.

Prevention and Next Steps

King County health authorities are encouraging residents to follow preventive measures, including avoiding rodent contact and seeking medical attention if symptoms arise after travel. The CDC’s FAQ page provides detailed advice on minimizing risk, understanding transmission, and recognizing early signs of infection.

While no new confirmed cases have been reported, ongoing monitoring signals heightened awareness and preparedness. Public health officials stress the importance of cooperation between local, state, and federal agencies to ensure rapid response to suspected outbreaks.

Conclusion

The tracking of a fourth King County resident underscores growing concern over Andes hantavirus exposure linked to international travel. With the CDC expanding surveillance and local officials intensifying outreach, the focus remains on early detection, swift reporting, and prevention. As more people in the U.S. are monitored for hantavirus, the situation highlights the need for continued vigilance and public education around emerging infectious diseases.