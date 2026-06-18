KKR in talks to buy Medicover India hospitals for $1 billion

KKR is negotiating a $1 billion-plus buyout of Medicover’s India hospitals, a deal that could speed consolidation in a market already drawing private equity.

KKR’s talks to buy Medicover’s Indian hospital business put a hard valuation on one of the clearest growth stories in healthcare finance: the push to turn hospital networks into scaled, investable platforms. The deal, if completed, would give the private equity firm a larger foothold in a market where rising incomes, wider insurance coverage and demand for higher-end care are pulling more capital into private hospitals.

The discussions are advanced but not final. Medicover has confirmed that its India hospitals unit is in talks with KKR over a possible sale while its IPO process in India continues, underscoring that the company is keeping multiple paths open. The Swedish parent owns 66.9% of Medicover Hospitals India, and KKR is seeking to acquire that stake for at least $1.05 billion while also discussing terms with minority shareholders.

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Medicover’s Indian arm is already a sizable platform. The company entered India in 2016 and now runs 26 hospitals with about 6,000 beds, making the country the group’s biggest hospital market by count. Medicover Hospitals India generated annual revenue of $234.6 million in 2025, up nearly 1% from the year before, even as the group kept adding capacity. In 2024 it opened hospitals in Warangal, Telangana, and Bengaluru, Karnataka, with Bengaluru marking its first hospital in Karnataka. Its 2025 expansion continued with a 300-bed hospital in Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and its 2026 interim report said it inaugurated a 24-storey, 550-bed hospital in Kokapet, Hyderabad, described as India’s tallest hospital building.

That expansion helps explain why global investors are circling. India’s private hospital sector is now widely viewed as an over $80 billion market, and large operators are consolidating as they chase scale in cities where patients are paying more for specialty treatment and shorter wait times. KKR has already shown its appetite for the sector, taking a controlling stake in Baby Memorial Hospital in July 2024 and backing the Kerala chain’s broader expansion into a pan-India network.

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The competitive bar is already high. Apollo Hospitals remains India’s largest integrated private hospital chain, with 73 hospitals and 10,138 beds, while Aster Hospitals and Fortis Healthcare also have national reach. If KKR closes the Medicover deal, the result would be more than a simple change of ownership. It would be another sign that healthcare in India is being reshaped by financial sponsors that see hospitals not just as care providers, but as long-duration assets built for consolidation, pricing power and urban expansion.