KKR to buy Integer Holdings in $5.7 billion all-cash deal

KKR will take Integer Holdings private for $5.7 billion, putting a major maker of implantable-device components under buyout ownership as hospitals watch supply-chain risks.

KKR agreed to buy Integer Holdings and take the medical-device supplier private in an all-cash deal valued at about $5.7 billion, giving Integer stockholders $127 per share. The transaction puts a company that sits deep in the healthcare supply chain under private-equity control at a time when hospitals and device makers are already sensitive to pricing, product availability and quality oversight.

Integer does not sell a consumer brand that patients recognize. It makes components and technologies used by medical-device companies, including parts for implantable and life-sustaining products, and it serves the cardio and vascular, neuromodulation and cardiac rhythm management markets. Medical Design and Outsourcing’s 2024 BIG 100 ranking lists Integer at No. 57, with revenue of $1.597 billion, research and development spending of $63.8 million and 10,500 employees. A Saxena White case summary puts Integer’s cardio and vascular line at about 60% of company revenue.

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A supplier this embedded in the medical-device ecosystem helps determine how quickly implantable products can move from design to production and how reliably customers can source parts when demand changes.

On April 30, 2026, Integer’s board launched a strategic review to maximize stockholder value. Earlier that month, Pamela G. Bailey, Integer’s independent chair, announced she would not stand for re-election at the company’s 2026 annual meeting. In February 2026, Integer delivered 8% sales growth and 21% adjusted earnings per share growth in full-year 2025, and it kept a 2026 outlook that called for sales growth and the high end of its adjusted EPS growth range. The company also expected 200 basis points of above-market organic sales growth in 2027.

Photo by Marlon Castor

The company, formerly Greatbatch, Inc., adopted the Integer Holdings name in July 2016, traces its roots to 1970 in Clarence, New York, and expanded globally in February 2020 by acquiring Inomec in Israel to create a research and development and sales center there. It also sold its Electrochem business for $50 million in cash in October 2024.