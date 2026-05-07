Jalen Brunson's late-game heroics powered the Knicks to a 108-102 win over the 76ers, giving New York a commanding 2-0 series advantage.

Jalen Brunson led the way as the New York Knicks held off the Philadelphia 76ers for a 108-102 victory at Madison Square Garden, taking a 2-0 lead in their first-round NBA Playoffs series. The hard-fought contest, highlighted by clutch plays in the final minutes, puts the Knicks firmly in control as the teams head to Philadelphia for Game 3.

Brunson Delivers in the Clutch

Both ESPN and Click2Houston highlighted how Brunson's efforts were pivotal in New York's win. The Knicks point guard orchestrated the offense and delivered key baskets down the stretch, helping his team weather a determined push from the 76ers. While neither outlet listed specific scoring totals, official box score data confirms Brunson led the Knicks in scoring and assists, cementing his role as the team's playoff leader.

Knicks Build Momentum at Home

Playing in front of a raucous home crowd, the Knicks managed to maintain their composure as Philadelphia mounted multiple comeback attempts. According to both reports, New York's defensive intensity and timely shot-making were crucial in stifling the 76ers' offense during critical stretches. The Knicks' ability to capitalize on turnovers and outpace the 76ers in transition gave them an edge throughout the contest.

Final Score: Knicks 108, 76ers 102

Knicks 108, 76ers 102 Series Lead: New York up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series

New York up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series Key Player: Jalen Brunson (led Knicks in scoring and playmaking)

Philadelphia Fights, But Knicks Hold On

The 76ers showed resilience, closing the gap several times in the second half. Both ESPN and Click2Houston noted Philadelphia's efforts to claw back into the game, but New York's execution in the final minutes—particularly Brunson's ball-handling and shot selection—made the difference. The Knicks also benefited from contributions across the roster, with multiple players chipping in on both ends of the floor, as seen in the team's playoff box scores.

What’s Next in the Series?

With the series shifting to Philadelphia for Game 3, the Knicks have seized the momentum and placed the 76ers in a must-win situation. The playoff bracket, available on the NBA Playoffs summary, shows New York now just two victories away from advancing. The 76ers, meanwhile, will need to regroup quickly and protect their home court to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Analysis: Knicks’ Balanced Attack Proves Effective

While Jalen Brunson’s leadership and scoring continue to set the tone, New York’s success in the first two games has been built on balanced team play, defensive discipline, and timely execution. The Knicks' ability to adapt to Philadelphia's adjustments will be critical as the series progresses.

For more detailed box scores and player statistics, fans can explore the full playoff stat lines for Brunson and the Knicks’ roster.